Pro AV market is estimated to grow by USD 113.26 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pro AV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 113.26 billion. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, Avidex Industries LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej Interio, New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd, proAV Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson, Semtech Corp., Spinitar, Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vistacom Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pro AV Market 2021-2025

Key Vendor Offerings -

Anixter International Inc. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as audio systems, intercom, and paging equipment for security solutions.

Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as Arista Extensible Operating System for virtualization and management.

Audinate Group Ltd. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as Dante AV Ultra.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Pro AV market 2023-2027: Scope

The pro AV market report covers the following areas:

Pro AV market2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by type, industry application, and region.

Type

Products



Services

The product segment comprises of displays, projectors, sound reinforcements, and others. Digital signage is a type of electronic display that uses displays to transmit videos, web material, images, and texts in public and private settings for marketing, advertising, and information-sharing. Most industries, including those in education, business, hospitality, healthcare, and government, are using projectors more frequently, which is thought to be the cause of the increase. The AV projector market is anticipated to expand financially during the forecasted era. The systematic use of microphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and signal processors to increase the volume of pre-recorded or live music in order to effectively reach a large crowd is known as sound reinforcement. Therefore, the growing use of such products will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute 41% to the development of the global market. The growth of the education sector drives the growth of the market in APAC. The shift toward the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms will propel the growth of the market in the region. Government initiatives in developing countries in APAC will increase the demand for document cameras during the forecast period.

Industry Application Outlook

Entertainment



Hospitality



Retail



Corporate



Transportation

Market Dynamics - The increased use of digital signage has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the training on the use of pro AV equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the pro AV market growth during the next few years. However, the increased emphasis on one-on-one learning might hamper the market growth.

Pro AV market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pro AV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pro AV market, vendors

Pro AV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 113.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key Companies profiled Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, Avidex Industries LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej Interio, New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd, proAV Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson, Semtech Corp., Spinitar, Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vistacom Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 157: Seiko Epson - Overview

Exhibit 158: Seiko Epson - Product / Service

Exhibit 159: Seiko Epson - Key offerings

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio