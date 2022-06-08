Pro AV Market Size to Grow by USD 90.51 billion | Increased Use of Digital Signage to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jun 08, 2022, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro AV refers to audio-video products and services that are used for various applications. Some of the applications include collaborative conferencing, including video, audio, web, and data conferencing, digital signage, command and control centers, tradeshow exhibitions, presentations, medical communications, virtual events, and corporate events.
The Pro AV market size is expected to grow by USD 90.51 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.
Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Scope
The Pro AV market report covers the following areas:
Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge
The increased use of digital signage is driving the growth of the Pro AV market. Signages are used by corporates and businesses to display content to be conveyed to the target audiences. The retail industry is witnessing an intensive adoption of digital signage systems to influence the buying behavior of the target audience. Interactive digital signage or touchscreen signage displays have various applications in retail, corporate offices, transportation, exhibition halls, hotels, stadiums, and in several public spaces. The extensive use of digital signage will drive the demand for Pro AV products and services. This, in turn, will drive market growth.
The increased emphasis on one-on-one learning will challenge the Pro AV market during the forecast period. One-on-one learning enables students to learn at their own pace. This technique is used by many educational institutes across the world. One-on-one programs are expanding rapidly. Microsoft's Anytime Anywhere learning program and One Laptop per Child program are some examples of one-on-one learning programs. The rising popularity of one-on-one learning programs, along with the increase in popularity of homeschooling, will have a negative impact on the growth of the global pro AV market.
Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The Pro AV market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Products
- Services
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Pro AV market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Pro AV market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Pro AV market, vendors
|
Pro AV Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 90.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVI-SPL LLC
- CCS Presentation Systems
- Diversified
- Ford Audio-Video LLC
- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- New Era Technology
- Solutionz Inc
- Telerent Leasing Corp.
- Vistacom Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
