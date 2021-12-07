Pro AV Market Size to Grow by USD 90.51 Billion | Increased Use Of Digital Signage to Boost Growth | Technavio

Pro AV Market 2020-2025: Vendor Landscape

The pro AV market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are focusing on launching new products to cater to the evolving consumer requirements. Some of the key vendors in the market and their key offerings include:

AVI Systems: The company offers audiovisual solutions that increase employee adoption of collaboration spaces.

AVI-SPL LLC: The company offers a comprehensive range of Pro AV/IT series HD15 VGA cables.

CCS Presentation Systems: The company offers a wide range of audiovisual solutions to best fit for facility and budget.

Diversified: The company offers integrated audio visual solutions for presentation, collaboration and unified communications that eliminate end-user uncertainty.

Ford Audio-Video LLC: The company offers Ford AV that is a process that includes development, design, integration and support.

Apart from the above-mentioned competitors, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. are some of the other major market participants focusing on targeting a larger target audience, thus, intensifying the competition.

Pro AV Market 2020-2025: Drivers and Challenges

Increased use of digital signage

Digital signages are increasingly being used as primary tools by corporates and businesses to display content to be conveyed to the target audiences. The retail industry is one of the key segments witnessing the intensive adoption of digital signage systems to influence the buying behavior of the target audience. Another aspect of digital signage is the rise in the popularity of interactive features. Interactive digital signage not only attracts customers with interesting content but also has wide applications in retail, corporate offices, transportation, exhibition halls, hotels, stadiums, and several public spaces. In addition to the rising popularity of digital signages, growing awareness about e-learning fueled by advances in technology has also resulted in the overall Pro AV market growth during the forecast period.

Increase emphasis on one-on-one learning

One-on-one learning is an academic technique offering undivided and constant attention to students from teachers and help students in improving their skills by acquiring high-quality content by interacting effectively. The rise in popularity of one-on-one learning and homeschooling will have a negative impact on the demand for document cameras during the forecast period. This technique is used by many educational institutions worldwide to address students' strengths and weaknesses consistently. In addition, other factors such as high cost and challenges of quantifying ROI coupled with low replacement cycles might further limit the growth of the market.

Pro AV Market 2020-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Products



Services

The products segment held the largest pro AV market share in 2020 and will continue to retain the highest market share during the forecast period. The increase in the number of retail stores has driven the consumption of digital signage that uses Pro AV displays. The increase in the number of multinational corporations worldwide will boost the demand for Pro AV products and services.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

In terms of Geography, 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for Pro AV in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The shift toward the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms will propel the growth of the pro AV market in the region. Government initiatives in developing countries in APAC will increase the demand for document cameras during the forecast period. The growing use of digital signage in the region will increase the demand for pro AV displays. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key economies in the region that are contributing to the demand for digital signage.

Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pro AV market report covers the following areas:

Pro AV Market size

Pro AV Market trends

Pro AV Market industry analysis

Pro AV Market 2020-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pro av market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pro av market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pro av market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro av market vendors

Pro AV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 90.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

