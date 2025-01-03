Pro AV Market to Grow by USD 180.6 Million (2025-2029), Increased Digital Signage Usage Drives Growth, AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global pro AV market size is estimated to grow by USD 180.6 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increased use of digital signage is driving market growth, with a trend towards training for pro av equipment. However, increased emphasis on one-on-one learning poses a challenge. Key market players include Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corp., LG Corp., New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Solutionz Inc., Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vistacom Inc., and WESCO International Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pro AV Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Pro AV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 180.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corp., LG Corp., New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Solutionz Inc., Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vistacom Inc., and WESCO International Inc.

Market Driver

Pro Av Market: Trends Shaping the Future of Audio-Visual Technologies The Pro Av market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends that prioritize immersive experiences for audiences in various sectors. Professional-grade equipment, including projectors, sound systems, video conferencing solutions, control systems, and interactive displays, are increasingly being adopted for conferences, concerts, corporate events, and even retail stores. AR applications, VR simulations, and UCC Solutions are revolutionizing customer engagement and employee training. The education sector is embracing classrooms, remote learning, and simulation training. Small businesses and global enterprises alike are investing in Pro Av solutions to enhance security, networked devices, and real-time dashboards. The corporate, entertainment, and government sectors are leveraging 4K and 8K video technologies, audio systems, and wireless technology for their venues and events. AI integration, IoT sensors, and display technologies like OLED and LED video walls are transforming public spaces, transportation hubs, and office spaces. Remote working, e-learning practices, and hybrid workspaces are driving demand for high-definition audio-visual technologies. Direct sales, distributors, and e-commerce platforms cater to home use and commercial applications. The Pro Av market encompasses Professional Video, Professional Audio, Video Displays, Capture and Production, Video Projection, Microphones, Pro Speakers, Sound Mixers, Signal Processors, Power Amplifiers, and more. Security risks, such as data breaches, malware, and unauthorized access, necessitate AV systems design by integration firms and program management. The market serves various industries, including education, government, hospitality, consulting, and B2B/B2C sectors.

Pro AV equipment vendors, including Seiko Epson, provide training programs for users to enhance their expertise in the latest AV technology. Epson's Pro AV Academy is an example, catering to engineers, operators, and sales personnel. This initiative aims to equip AV professionals with comprehensive knowledge of Epson's AV solutions and their application across various sectors such as events and retail, education, and business. The academy offers training in arranging, maintaining, operating, and marketing these technologies within the pro AV rental sector.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Pro Av Market: Overcoming Challenges in Audiences, Experiences, and Technology The Pro Av market faces various challenges in delivering engaging experiences with professional-grade equipment for diverse sectors. These sectors include conferences, concerts, corporate events, education, telemedicine, retail stores, and more. Immersive experiences require advanced AV solutions like projectors, sound systems, video conferencing solutions, control systems, and interactive displays. Integrating AR applications, VR simulations, UCC Solutions, IoT sensors, AI, and 4K / 8K video technologies pose complexities. Small businesses face security risks from networked devices, data breaches, malware, and unauthorized access. AV systems design, integration, and program management require expertise. Real-time dashboards, wireless technology, and IoT integration add to the complexity. The corporate, entertainment, government, and education sectors demand high-definition video and audio technologies, interactive whiteboards, high-definition projectors, and direct sales or distribution channels. Home use, commercial, and B2B/B2C markets also require tailored solutions. Professional Video, Professional Audio, Video Displays, Capture and Production, Video Projection, Microphones, Pro Speakers, Sound Mixers, Signal Processors, Power Amplifiers, and Corp Venues and Events all contribute to the Pro Av market's growth. Challenges include supply chain management, social media, online streaming platforms, digital marketing, and hybrid workspaces. In conclusion, the Pro Av market must address these challenges to provide experiences, professional-grade equipment, and customized solutions for various sectors while ensuring security and integration of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and 4K / 8K video technologies.

/ video technologies pose complexities. Small businesses face security risks from networked devices, data breaches, malware, and unauthorized access. AV systems design, integration, and program management require expertise. Real-time dashboards, wireless technology, and IoT integration add to the complexity. The corporate, entertainment, government, and education sectors demand high-definition video and audio technologies, interactive whiteboards, high-definition projectors, and direct sales or distribution channels. Home use, commercial, and B2B/B2C markets also require tailored solutions. Professional Video, Professional Audio, Video Displays, Capture and Production, Video Projection, Microphones, Pro Speakers, Sound Mixers, Signal Processors, Power Amplifiers, and Corp Venues and Events all contribute to the Pro Av market's growth. Challenges include supply chain management, social media, online streaming platforms, digital marketing, and hybrid workspaces. In conclusion, the Pro Av market must address these challenges to provide experiences, professional-grade equipment, and customized solutions for various sectors while ensuring security and integration of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and / video technologies. The shift towards one-on-one learning and homeschooling will affect the demand for document cameras in the education sector. One-on-one learning is a teaching technique that provides individual attention to students, enabling them to learn effectively at their own pace. With the increasing use of laptops and tablets for this methodology, the need for document cameras may decrease. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, potentially reducing the market size for document cameras in education.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This pro av market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Products

1.2 Services Industry Application 2.1 Entertainment

2.2 Hospitality

2.3 Retail

2.4 Corporate

2.5 Transportation Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Products- The Pro AV market is driven by the growth of the display sector, specifically digital signage. Digital signage utilizes wide, bright digital screens, such as LCD or plasma displays, for delivering videos, web content, images, and texts in various public and private environments. This technology is popular in retail, corporate settings, medical facilities, schools, libraries, transportation hubs, and the hospitality industry for information-sharing, advertising, and marketing purposes. Display control is primarily managed by PCs and servers using proprietary and public-domain software. The display sector continues to dominate the Pro AV market due to its advantages, including frequent updates, effective communication, power efficiency, and eco-friendliness. The global Pro AV market by projectors is also expected to grow, driven by their increasing use in education, corporate, hospitality, healthcare, and government sectors for video displays and presentations. Sound reinforcement systems, which enhance the loudness of pre-recorded or live music, will witness growth due to the rising number of live events and concerts. However, the conferencing segment may experience slow growth due to the shift towards software-driven, cost-effective solutions and the increasing popularity of virtual conferences. The "Others" segment, including room management, control systems, and IP distribution, is expected to decline due to the growing demand for displays and sound reinforcement systems.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Pro Av market caters to the education industry, providing audiences with experiences through professional-grade equipment. This includes projectors delivering crystal-clear 4K and 8K video technologies, and sound systems with audio systems and wireless technology for larger venues like concert halls and corporate events. Video conferencing solutions enable seamless communication, while capture and production equipment allows for high-quality content creation. Professional Video and Professional Audio equipment are essential for various sectors, including government and public spaces, where large-scale video displays and powerful sound systems create impact. E-learning practices also benefit from these technologies, enhancing the learning experience. IoT integration and signal processors ensure efficient and effective use of equipment, while power amplifiers and microphones deliver clear, powerful sound. Pro Speakers and sound mixers provide customizable audio experiences for various applications. The market continues to evolve, with innovations in video projection, capture and production, and audio systems driving growth.

Market Research Overview

The Pro Av Market encompasses a wide range of audio-visual (AV) technologies designed for audiences seeking experiences. These solutions include professional-grade equipment such as projectors, sound systems, video conferencing solutions, control systems, and more. The market caters to various sectors, including corporate events, concerts, education, retail stores, and government offices. Technologies like AR applications, VR simulations, UCC Solutions, and IoT sensors are increasingly popular. AI integration is also a key trend, enhancing customer engagement, employee training, and security. AV systems design is crucial, with integration firms providing program management and real-time dashboard solutions. The market serves diverse industries, including the corporate, entertainment, and government sectors, as well as public spaces, remote working environments, and educational institutions. Technologies like 4K and 8K video, audio systems, and wireless technology are driving innovation. Key applications include video displays, capture and production, video projection, microphones, pro speakers, sound mixers, signal processors, and power amplifiers. The market caters to various sectors, including B2B and B2C, offline and online, and commercial and home use. Security risks, such as data breaches, malware, and unauthorized access, are significant concerns, necessitating security measures. The market also offers solutions for small businesses and e-learning practices. AV technologies continue to evolve, with advancements in display technologies, such as OLED displays and LED video walls, and audio technologies, like sound systems and high-definition audio processing. Interactive whiteboards and high-definition projectors are also popular. The market serves various industries, including transportation, hospitality, consulting, e-commerce, and more. Social media and online streaming platforms are increasingly utilizing AV technologies for digital marketing and hybrid workspaces. The market also caters to exhibits, collaborative classrooms, retail spaces, transportation hubs, office spaces, and OEM and electronics stores. Global enterprises, live performances, commercial real estate, music markets, supply chain management, and government offices are among the key sectors benefiting from AV technologies. The market continues to innovate, with advancements in AI integration and IoT integration driving growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Products



Services

Industry Application

Entertainment



Hospitality



Retail



Corporate



Transportation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio