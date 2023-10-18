Pro AV Market to Reach Revenue of $79.20 Billion by 2028, Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of E-Learning Technology - Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

18 Oct, 2023, 14:50 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pro AV market is growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2022-2028.  

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3988 

Continue Reading
Pro AV Market Research Report by Arizton
Pro AV Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pro AV Market"  

137 – Tables
83 – Figures
283 – Pages  

The demand for pro AV equipment and solutions from various end-user markets has also grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and music markets and a shift in consumer behavior toward live music concerts and exhibitions in developing countries. The pro AV market is particularly developed and growing, with vendors such as Samsung, Sony, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic, and Philips offering products to a diverse range of vertical markets. However, the higher cost of branded equipment and lower penetration of wireless digital technology can be significant growth inhibitors in APAC countries such as China, India, and Latin America. 

Pro AV Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

$79.20 Billion

Market Size (2022)

$55 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

6.27 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics
  • Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Seminars, and Conferences
  • Growing Demand from Corporate, Government, and Institutions
  • Rising Live Performance and Music Industry
  • Increased Number of Sports Events

 

Get 10% Free Customization Worth $1500https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3988 

The competition among the key players is intense at the global level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of many international brands. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. 

Pro AV Equipment Demand Soars as Governments Boost E-Learning Technology 

E-learning technology has created a buzz in the education industry. Infusing modern-day technologies in classroom learning further adds to stimulus and enhances interaction between learners and educators in classrooms. E-learning is one of the most thrust areas the government identifies to impart education using educational tools and communication media. Learning is facilitated and supported by ICT- Information Communication Technologies, which aims to develop tools and technologies to promote e-learning. Governments are financially supporting R&D projects in the field of e-learning at various R&D labs and academic educational institutes. These projects focus on content development, HR development projects, technology development projects, and faculty training to improve literacy through ICT tools, which include computers, multimedia, and the web. Therefore creating a massive demand for the pro AV market.  

Key Highlights  

  • Product diversification is essential for new vendors to enter the market. Hence, existing consumer electronics vendors/traditional AV providers enter the market through product development and product line extension.
  • APAC-based vendors will opt for a global launch of their products during the forecast period.
  • Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that render competitors' products ineffective even before their launch in the market or before their R&D costs are recovered. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies. International players currently dominate the market. However, several regional and foreign players with small market shares also have a presence in the market.

Pro AV Revolutionizes Entertainment Venues in APAC, Boosting Business Success 

The pro-AV products are essential for creating the right atmosphere in these venues, which is critical for the business's success. They help to create an immersive experience for the customers by providing music and enhancing the overall ambiance. The pro AV products also help to create an exciting and engaging environment that encourages customers to stay longer, spend more money, and return to the venue. 

The ever-changing lifestyle of the population in APAC contributes to the popularity of bars and pubs in the region. There are changes in consumer lifestyle because of the growth of the IT and BPO sectors in India and other APAC countries, which result in high disposable income, which the younger generation is ready to spend on leisure and entertainment or at pubs, nightclubs, and resto-bars. The economic impact of the nightclub industry extends far to the pro AV market. 

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pro-av-market 

Pro AV Market Dynamics:  

Drivers  

Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Seminars, and Conferences 

Growing Demand from Corporate, Government, & Institutions 

Rising Live Performance and Music Industry 

Rise in the Number of Sports Events 

Restraints  

Volatility of Raw Material Prices 

High Capital Investments 

Lack of Skilled Professionals 

Opportunities  

Increasing Adoption OF E-Learning in the Educational Sector 

Increasing Penetration of IOT in the Pro AV Industry 

Rapid Development on Digital Signage Systems 

Popularity of Nightclubs & Resto Bars in APAC 

Key Company Profiles

  • Samsung
  • Sony
  • Hitachi
  • LG
  • Panasonic
  • Philips
  • Bose
  • TCL
  • Extron
  • Toshiba
  • Bang & Olufsen
  • Poly
  • Shure
  • Sennheiser Electronic
  • Biamp
  • Audio Technica
  • Logitech
  • Hisense
  • Crestron Electronics
  • Sharp NEC
  • Kramer
  • Planar
  • L-Acoustics
  • Yamaha
  • Nady Systems
  • Proel

Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Professional Video
    • Video Displays
    • Capture and Production
    • Video Projection
    • Others
  • Professional Audio
    • Microphones
    • Pro Speakers
    • Sound Mixers
    • Signal Processors
    • Power Amplifiers
    • Others

Application

  • Corporate
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Venues & Events
  • Education
  • Government & Military
  • Retail
  • Transportation
  • Hospitality
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geography

  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • The UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • The UAE
    • South Africa

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pro-av-market?details=tableOfContents 

Key Questions Answered in the Report:  

How big is the pro AV market? 

What is the growth rate of the global pro AV market? 

Which region dominates the global pro AV market share? 

What are the significant trends in the pro AV market? 

Who are the key players in the global pro AV market? 

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Pro Speakers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Sound Reinforcement Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Stock Images And Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Stock Music Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

About Us:            

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.                

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.             

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.         

Why Arizton?      

100% Customer Satisfaction      

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us      

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report      

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry      

100% more data and analysis      

1000+ reports published till date                  

Contact Us:    

Call: +1-312-235-2040    
+1 302 469 0707    
Mail: [email protected]    
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us    
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog    
Website: https://www.arizton.com/    

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250827/AV_Market_Arizton.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

Water and Wastewater Pumps Market is Set to Reach $10.53 Billion by 2028, Centrifugal Pumps Demand to Soar High - Arizton

Water and Wastewater Pumps Market is Set to Reach $10.53 Billion by 2028, Centrifugal Pumps Demand to Soar High - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the water and wastewater pumps market is growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2022-2028. To Know More,...
Ready to Drink Tea Market Brewing a Strong Global Presence, the Market is Set to Reach $47.13 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

Ready to Drink Tea Market Brewing a Strong Global Presence, the Market is Set to Reach $47.13 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the ready-to-drink tea market is growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during 2022-2028. To Know More, Download...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.