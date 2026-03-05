Pro Bono Service Builds Human Skills Essential to Succeed in AI Era, According to New Report

More than 70% of respondents say pro bono service builds critical, hard-to-teach skills like problem solving, adaptability, and empathy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations act to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the workplace, many are discovering a growing gap between the skills they need and the ways they develop them. A new report released by Taproot Foundation, with support from PwC, finds that pro bono service is a powerful—and underutilized—way to build the human skills that help professionals succeed alongside AI.

"Human Skills at Work" shows that skills-based volunteering consistently outperforms many traditional training approaches in building essential human skills such as problem solving, empathy, communication, adaptability, and relationship building—skills that are increasingly critical in AI-enabled organizations but often difficult to teach in formal settings. The report is based on insights from 130 professionals who have participated in pro bono engagements supported by their employers.

"In the age of AI, our edge is human, and pro bono service is one of the most powerful ways we help people build the human skills needed to thrive alongside AI," said Victoria Russell, Managing Director and Inclusion & Sustainability Strategy Leader at PwC US. "When organizations intentionally integrate skilled volunteering into their learning strategies, they're not just supporting nonprofits—they're developing more adaptable, inclusive, and future‑ready teams. This work strengthens our communities and expands opportunities for individuals in an AI‑enabled world, creating impact that extends far beyond any single engagement."

The findings from the report underscore a growing gap between the skills employers say they value most and the learning approaches they rely on to build them. While organizations increasingly prioritize collaboration, adaptability, and critical thinking, many continue to depend on formal training methods that professionals report are less effective at building those capabilities.

Among the key findings:

Human skills are as critical as technical skills for success in the AI era: 82% of respondents said that human skills like collaboration and adaptability are just as important as technical skills in a modern AI economy.





More than 70% of respondents reported that pro bono service strengthens human skills, particularly in areas that depend on context, complexity, and real-world application. Pro bono was ranked significantly higher than formal training for developing critical thinking (67% vs. 45%), problem solving (73% vs. 48%), and adaptability (70% vs. 38%). Experiential learning ranked more effective than traditional training: Professionals consistently rank experience-based learning, including on-the-job learning and pro bono service, as more effective for building human skills than in-person or online training. Only 58% of respondents felt formal training effectively strengthened their human skills, consistently making it the lowest ranked learning mode.





Professionals consistently rank experience-based learning, including on-the-job learning and pro bono service, as more effective for building human skills than in-person or online training. Only 58% of respondents felt formal training effectively strengthened their human skills, consistently making it the lowest ranked learning mode. Pro bono service can power the next era of talent development: Nearly half of respondents' organizations (49%) are proactively adapting employee development strategies to prepare for AI, and 57% believe their organizations value employees who proactively develop their human skills. Pro bono service sits at the center of these priorities—aligning employee motivation and emerging skills needs.

"As AI integration accelerates, human skills will become the true differentiator for successful organizations," said Cat Ward, CEO at Taproot Foundation. "Companies are looking for scalable, proven ways to build these skills in real-world contexts. Pro bono service offers exactly that—helping professionals grow while strengthening nonprofit capacity and communities at the same time."

As organizations look for more effective ways to build human skills in the AI era, the report points to a clear opportunity to elevate pro bono service from a 'nice-to-have' benefit to a core workforce strategy. Pro bono service can bring together what people are looking for: meaningful skill development, deeper connection, and work with real purpose—while delivering lasting value to nonprofits and communities.

To read the full report, visit taprootfoundation.org .

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 360,000 people in 136 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com .

About Taproot Foundation

Taproot is a nonprofit organization that connects social change organizations with passionate, skilled volunteers who share their expertise pro bono. Taproot's programs help organizations overcome their most pressing challenges and create lasting impact in their communities. Learn more at www.taprootfoundation.org .

