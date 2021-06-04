Pro Bono Weekly Clinic: The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates and My Business Advocate Team Up To Help Local Chicago Business Owners

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES ) - The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates and "My Business Advocate" are coming together to give business in Chicago free legal resources in order to give back to our community.

Every Friday in the months of June, July, and August business owners are welcome to sign up for a free legal review of their business documents. The free weekly clinic will be open starting on June 4th - August 27th between 9 am - 2 pm. The clinic is located at 17 N State Street, #1700 Chicago, IL 60602. The legal documents can include:

Legal Contracts

Mergers and acquisitions

Business Restructuring

Third-Party Contracts

Vendor Contracts

Customer Contracts

"We strive to help Chicago business and keep them up to date on the newest laws and ensure them that their business will be protected," said Principal Attorney Taher Kameli. "Hundreds of small business owners, who already operate on very narrow margins, are still struggling with legal questions about their businesses and we want to help."

About The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates

The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates is a corporate law firm based in Chicago, IL. We provide clients with a wide range of services that includes corporate business law and immigration. Our practice areas include contract litigation, breach of contract, dispute resolutions, transactional law, business litigation, security defense, digital currency litigation, tax law, and investment immigration.

We are committed to giving our clients quality representation as well as provide cost-effective and pragmatic consultation. Learn more: https://kamelilawgroup.com/

About My Business Advocate

My Business Advocate is a medium through which small and medium-sized businesses are referred to a law firm for free and discounted legal services through a selected subscription. By subscribing to My Business Advocate's service plans, businesses no longer need to establish their own legal departments. Learn more: https://mybusinessadvocate.com/

