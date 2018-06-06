Pro Builder PLUS is Poised for National Expansion -- Emerging into the Fast Growing Builder/Contractor Service Flooring Markets of the United States
LUBBOCK, Texas, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO BUILDER PLUS is a builder/contractor focused flooring company, bringing national buying power to the local builders and contractors that service new construction and remodeling. Pro Builder PLUS utilizes key flooring industry partnerships, creates builder/contractor programs, provides design concepts and tactically drives business in a low cost/high revenue model.
"Now with two years in the making, that may not seem like a long time, but when you're sitting on a great concept and something that is innovative and proven; it's hard to wait." VP of Operations, Anthony Maye.
"Over the past two years we have been able to prove our concept for creating a service oriented flooring retailer that caters directly to the builder/contractor. We have created a true experience to our customers by giving them industry values, a designer, a team of innovators, and a true partner to help them deliver to their customers," said Maye.
ANNOUNCING: Pro Builder PLUS is expanding into the flooring marketplace
- Pro Builder PLUS DIRECT
- The name describes the DIRECT ACCESS into markets and sub-metro emerging markets to create a direct outlet of flooring to builders and contractors. Pro Builder is currently looking for exceptional talent in several key fast growing markets. Selection showcases that allow footage allowances and contractors' simplicities are keys to offer a program of national retail power in a small selection room atmosphere.
- Pro Builder PLUS INSERT
- Allowing current retailers to insert the power of Pro Builder PLUS into an existing store creates a unique advantage in the marketplace. The power of retail experience, partnered with the straightforward commerce grabbing power of builder/contractor, separates from the competition. Insert into the additional revenue of builder/contractor.
- Pro Builder PLUS OUTLET
- Certain markets dictate and thrive in outlet style distribution to the builder/contractor. Customers can receive the most direct industry related pricing benefit. With low expenses and high volume, along with the advantage of buying power, this is an inevitable profit-producing ally.
PBP Industry: Natural Wood, Carpet, Tile, Vinyl Plank
ANNOUNCEMENT: June 7, 2018 (Lubbock, TX) – Pro Builder PLUS announces the expansion of two additional locations in Texas and New Mexico. This announcement is preface to the company's goal of six locations in two states by the end of the year with additional expansions planned for 2019.
Media contact:
Anthony Maye
196708@email4pr.com
806-781-2342
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pro-builder-plus/
