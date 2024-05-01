P.R.O. Building Systems Secures 16th Place at the Prestigious 2024 Pacesetter Awards

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P.R.O. Building Systems , a distinguished leader in commercial design build company in Atlanta, is proud to announce its nomination for the prestigious 2024 Pacesetter Award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Celebrated for their remarkable fiscal growth and innovative contributions to the construction industry, P.R.O. Building Systems achieved an impressive 16th place out of 100 at the awards ceremony held on April 25th.

Steven Ellis, Edward Mock, Jr., James Gallo Honorable 16th Place at the Pacesetters Awards in Atlanta, Ga

Edward Mock, President and COO of P.R.O. Building Systems, shared his enthusiasm about the nomination: "Being recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle is a true honor and reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence. Our focus on evolving construction practices towards safer and more sustainable solutions is a testament to our dedication to the clients and project owners who trust us with their ventures."

Founded in 1969, P.R.O. Building Systems has consistently been at the vanguard of providing high-quality building solutions. With a leadership team possessing over 150 years of combined experience, the company is renowned for its integrity, value, and exceptional craftsmanship. Their broad portfolio showcases extensive experience in various sectors of commercial construction, significantly enhancing the Southeast USA's landscape.

To be considered for the Pacesetter Award, a company must be privately-held, based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area, established by the first quarter of 2020 or earlier, demonstrate a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%, and report 2022 revenues of between $1 million and $300 million.

Steven Ellis, Vice President of P.R.O. Building Systems , commented on the company's achievements: "As a privately-owned company, we are profoundly honored by this nomination. It is a rewarding affirmation of our significant growth and the hard work our team has invested over recent years."

The company maintains enduring relationships with clients, architects, engineers, and subcontractors, underscoring their commitment to excellence. A large portion of their projects comes from repeat clients and referrals.

P.R.O. Building Systems serves a diverse clientele across the Southeast. Known for their efficient collaboration with corporate design groups and customer-chosen consultants, they ensure that projects are seamlessly executed from any construction phase.

For more information about P.R.O. Building Systems or to inquire about their services, please contact 770.455.1791 or visit https://probldgsystems.com.

