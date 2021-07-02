Pro CA Coalition Announces Children of Founders Expelled from Columbus Academy

Innocent children expelled from Columbus Academy for parent's beliefs Tweet this

"The school's retaliation will forever affect my innocent children," said Andrea Gross, co-organizer of the Pro CA Coalition. "We love Columbus Academy, the teachers, and the community so we decided to effectuate change from the inside. This is a clear message from the school to silence us and to intimidate and frighten the hundreds of other members in our Coalition."

"We will continue to advocate for our children and community," said Amy Gonzalez, co-organizer of the Pro CA Coalition. "Expelling our innocent children is retaliatory and discriminatory. Is Columbus Academy leadership and our Board of Trustees dictating what we are to believe as parents in order for our children not to be expelled from school? I cannot look the other way when the school behaves poorly and neglects its obligations to our children and faculty. As parents, we are going to stand together to protect our children and individuals who are threatened or persecuted for speech."

In one of the original communications with the Board of Trustees, Andrea and Amy asked for an independent investigation into the concerns voiced by parents, teachers, students, and alumni in the dozens of affidavits; a confidential ethics and compliance reporting line for the school community, including the teachers and students; and that the Board of Trustees better reflect the diversity of the school community as a whole as well as clarification on how Board of Trustee members are nominated and chosen.

To support the Pro CA Coalition, please visit www.procacoalition.com and sign up for the coalition's newsletter.

Pro CA Coalition

The Pro CA Coalition stands for academic excellence, meaningful diversity and inclusion, respectful disagreement, and freedom of expression. Visit www.procoalition.com for more information.

SOURCE Pro CA Coalition