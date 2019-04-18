Pro DNA Skincare Partners With Macy's To Deliver Paris Hilton's New Skincare Line

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProD.N.A. Skincare, Paris Hilton's newly launched skincare line, announces its partnership with Macy's premium department store. Macy's now carries the full, 4-product line in addition to the brand's previously sold out rose water, Unicorn Mist. The skincare line is currently available online at macys.com.

ProD.N.A. Skincare is founded upon the revolutionary formula, GenoMatrix®, which derives its power from enzymes found in marine microalgae that are scientifically proven to support the skin's natural DNA maintenance process. Additionally, the range of products contain ingredients sourced from all over the world, including diamond powder, Kakadu plum (the world's highest concentration of Vitamin C), and Persian silk tree extract, the only ingredient proven to tighten the upper eyelid area.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Hilton Lifestyle Group, manufacturers of ProD.N.A. Skincare by Paris Hilton, is committed to developing innovative and effective skincare products while incorporating the founders' vision of a genuine and transparent consumer/company relationship. With the cooperation of chemists and dermatologists, Paris Hilton and a team of industry experts established the company in 2016 with a focus on formulating effective skincare products for ingredient-conscious consumers. Hilton Lifestyle Group is a privately held company based in Los Angeles, California.

Available at: macys.com

For product information, visit: prodnaskincare.com

For press inquiries, contact: press@hiltonlifestylegroup.com

For distribution inquiries, contact: distributors@hiltonlifestylegroup.com

SOURCE Hilton Lifestyle, LLC

