Pro Football Doc Closes One Million Dollar Seed Round Financing & Offers Free Subscriptions For Remainder Of NFL Season

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Doc, the innovative subscription service that gives bettors and fantasy players insightful injury assessments, today announced the closing of $1 million in seed round funding. To acknowledge the achievement, the platform spearheaded by Dr. David Chao AKA the "Pro Football Doc" will offer full access to the site for free for the entire 2020 NFL season.

Dr. Chao served as head team physician for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years. Upon leaving the Chargers, the Harvard-educated doctor started tweeting his observations about real-time injuries as they were occurring during NFL games. His accuracy at diagnosing and assessing player injuries was quickly noticed which lead to him becoming a regular in sports radio and television circles.

"I started this whole endeavor with a single tweet," says Chao, "To see this grow to what it is today is humbling. With this new round of investment, we can provide real-time injury analysis to a larger audience without charging for the service. Also, our new partnerships offer wider exposure to core football fans. We think this is going to be a great season – definitely one of growth."

In addition to raising substantial funding, Pro Football Doc has also secured strategic partnership deals with a number of big players in the NFL fantasy and wagering industry, such as Fan Duel, Outkick the Coverage, Sports Grid, Fade The Noise and Fantasy Pros. These partnerships will allow Pro Football Doc to expose their unique insights to hundreds of thousands of football gamblers and fantasy players, and significantly broadening PFD's visibility.

"If you are doing any type of betting, you need Doc's insights," said Clay Travis, CEO at Outkick the Coverage. "Doc's real-time injury calls have been unbelievably accurate, which is a huge advantage to any gambler. We are thrilled to have the partnership with Pro Football Doc. The Outkick audience now has access to pre-game insights that will help with betting and fantasy play alike."

Unlike other news feeds that simply report NFL injury news, Pro Football Doc not only identifies and diagnoses player injuries, but also assesses what that injury will ultimately mean for individual player statistics and team outcomes as a whole. The proprietary Injury Index®, which assigns letter grades to the relative health of every team, is distributed 48 hours prior game time. In addition, the Pro Football Doc team monitors all NFL games, identifying injuries as they happen resulting in real-time Player Updates. Injury assessments are available to subscribers immediately, which allows for bettors to act prior to point spread moves. Videos are also posted on the website reviewing the latest injury information: pre-game inactive players, half-time updates, post-game wraps and news as it occurs.

For more information, please visit www.ProFootballDoc.com , email [email protected] or call (858) 342-5509

About Pro Football Doc

Pro Football Doc gives bettors and fantasy players the injury information they need to give them an edge. Dr. David Chao was the San Diego Chargers' team doctor for 17 years. Prior to his years with the Chargers, he earned his undergraduate degree at Harvard University. Doc has a unique ability to quickly diagnose injuries and assess their impact on performance, recovery and season-long value. As featured in the New York Times, Sirius FM, Forbes, Outkick the Coverage, and CNBC.

