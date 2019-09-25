Pro Football Doc Launches Free Subscription Service Delivering Unparalleled Injury Analysis for Fantasy, DFS and Wagering

A former 17-year head team doctor for the San Diego Chargers and board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Chao has become a sought-after and dependable resource for fans and media by quickly using game video to provide an opinion on the type and severity of a player's injury – as well as the short- and long-term impact for that athlete and his team. With a proven accuracy over 95%, these actionable insights aren't available from teams, media or elsewhere.

"Our goal is to provide insider knowledge that fans cannot get anywhere else, give it to them in real-time, place it within the larger context and allow them to make the most informed decisions in an easy to use online platform," Chao said. "I'm never going to tell anyone who to pick, but I will give the relevant injury information to give them an edge."

While Dr. Chao's Twitter feed ( @ProFootballDoc ) will continue to provide followers with injury insight, this new service will provide enhanced information that takes subscribers deeper. Features include:

Injuries remain one of the biggest unknowns in professional sports, and access to up-to-date injury insights may be the most important piece of information for fantasy and daily fantasy players. Dr. Chao uses his orthopedic knowledge and experience with NFL teams to analyze information. His video analysis technique was developed from over 17 years of studying game film after seeing a player on the field, on the sideline, in the locker room and after MRI.

According to research published by the NFL, there were more than six reported injuries per game from 2015-2017 that resulted in removal from participation and inability to return to play or inability to take full part in football activities following the injury. Not only are these reported injuries analyzed but also the numerous unreported injuries that can affect a team or player's performance.

This information will become even more valuable as wagering expands beyond the 11 U.S. states currently approved, as in-game wagering takes flight and as prop wagering expands in the U.S.

About Pro Football Doc

Dr. David Chao is practicing orthopedic surgeon and former head team doctor for the San Diego Chargers. He has performed hundreds of surgeries on professional and current NFL players. His injury insights have become a dependable, sought-after resource for football fans and media alike, and his impact has been featured by the New York Times and CNBC , among others. He is the SiriusXM sports medical analyst and is regularly quoted in national media. The Pro Football Doc subscription service, launched in 2019, provides real-time and in-depth analysis throughout each week during the pro football season, with exclusive access to video, written analysis and a proprietary Weekly Injury Index™.

