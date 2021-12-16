Pro Football Doc to Take on Basketball and Baseball with New Website: Sports Injury Central

"The plan was always to move into other sports when we were ready," said company founder Dr. David Chao. Tweet this

"The plan was always to move into other sports when we were ready," said company founder Dr. David Chao. "Rebranding as Sports Injury Central allows us to do just that. My 17 years as team doctor with the Chargers gives me the insider knowledge to assess football injuries for bettors and fantasy players. I'm thrilled to bring in three respected team doctors who have the same extensive backgrounds in basketball and baseball. It's a game changer for us."

The new doctors joining Sports Injury Central include:

Dr. John Hefferon - NBA's Chicago Bulls

Dr. Walt Lowe - NFL's Houston Texans and NBA's Houston Rockets

Dr. John Conway - MLB's Texas Rangers

"I'm very impressed with the injury analysis Dr. Chao and his team at Pro Football Doc have done on the football side," said Dr. Hefferon. "I'm excited to bring my expertise to the basketball portion of the business. With the lineup of former team doctors that has been assembled across multiple sports, I expect Sports Injury Central to be the clear leader in sports injury analysis for many years to come."

In addition to SIC Scores, the Sports Injury Central website features articles, videos, podcasts, and real-time player updates. For more information, please visit www.sicscore.com .

Pro Football Doc gives bettors and fantasy players the injury information they need to give them an edge. Dr. David Chao was the San Diego Chargers' team doctor for 17 years. Prior to his years with the Chargers, he earned his undergraduate degree at Harvard University. Doc has a unique ability to quickly diagnose injuries and assess their impact on performance, recovery, and season-long value. Doc has been featured in the New York Times, SiriusXM, CNBC, FanDuel, Outkick, and FantasyPros.

