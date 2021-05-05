Pro Football Hall of Famer and Former Dallas Cowboys Star Drew Pearson Encourages San Antonio Residents to Get Vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Hall of Famer and Former Dallas Cowboys Star Drew Pearson met today with San Antonio residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. During the event, which was organized by Superior HealthPlan, Prospera Housing Community Services, and the UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, Pearson thanked those getting the vaccine.

The event was part of an initiative led by Superior HealthPlan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which featured Pearson and several other Hall of Famers who were featured in a nationwide PSA campaign about the safety and importance of getting the vaccine.

"Like you, I have a family and friends who have been affected by the pandemic," Pearson said in his PSA. "My family relies on me to be there for them. Making sure I don't let them down is important to me. That's why I received the COVID-19 vaccination. You may be nervous about the vaccination, but we have to overcome our fears and help save lives. Get the vaccine for the people that count on you."

Earlier in the day, Pearson, who was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XII-winning team, spoke on the House and Senate floors of the Texas State Legislature. Both chambers passed resolutions formally congratulating Pearson on his inclusion into the Hall of Fame later this year.

"We want to thank Drew Pearson for his commitment and partnership with Superior HealthPlan on this campaign," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Through this initiative, we want to empower people to actively contribute to their health – as well as the health of those around them – by informing them about the benefits of the vaccine."

Throughout the pandemic, Superior HealthPlan continues to identify high-risk members, making direct outreach to arrange for them to get vaccinated. The organization has also been working with community partners such as Prospera, UT Health San Antonio, and many others to remove barriers to accessing the vaccine and other healthcare needs. The vaccine event also supports a recent initiative to bring multiple community-based organizations together to improve access to quality healthcare.

To learn more about the PSA campaign, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/superiornews.

