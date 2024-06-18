Pro Football Retired Players Association and Virta Health Partner To Empower Retired NFL Players to Transform Their Health

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA) , a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced a new partnership with Virta Health , the leader in transforming health and vitality by reversing obesity and type 2 diabetes. Virta is PFRPA's first partner in the weight loss and diabetes space.

The Virta care team—including health coaches, nurse practitioners and doctors—starts by considering each person's health goals, dietary preferences and lifestyle to create an individualized nutrition plan. To help members make and sustain these changes, Virta provides on-demand support and education through its easy-to-use app.

Through Virta, tens of thousands of members have achieved sustained weight loss, improvements in blood sugar and type 2 diabetes reversal, while reducing or even eliminating medications like insulin and GLP-1s.

"Many retired NFL players struggle with obesity or being overweight, and many don't have the resources or tools to improve their health," said Kevin Kumler, President at Virta. "We are excited to partner with PFRPA to introduce Virta to its members and help them to take back control of their health through better nutrition."

Through the partnership, PFRPA and Virta will host educational webinars for PFRPA members focused on Virta's nutrition-first approach to weight loss and diabetes reversal. Virta will also offer free one-year memberships to the first five PFRPA members who enroll in Virta's solution for weight loss, prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. To apply, visit virtahealth.com/join/pfrpa .

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi emphasized the potential of the new alliance with Virta, and how the two organizations align on promoting successful, sustainable outcomes for their respective members.

"Working in partnership with Virta, we aim to provide retired NFL players and their families with guidance on healthy nutrition and insights that could impact their lives in a positive way," Agbasi said. "PFRPA supports Virta's mission of aiding in the reversal of type 2 diabetes and helping people live the lives they deserve."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com .

About Virta Health

Virta Health is the leader in obesity and type 2 diabetes reversal and is creating a new standard of care for people living with chronic diseases. Our digital, AI-powered approach combines personalized nutrition science with continuous provider-led support to empower members to eliminate medications, lose weight and take back their lives. Virta has earned the trust of the nation's largest organizations, including Humana, AutoZone and Blue Shield of California. We also deliver industry-leading cost savings of over $6,000 per member per year while putting our fees at risk based on health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.virtahealth.com.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association