Pro Football Retired Players Association Announced as Cheesehead TV's Exclusive Charity Partner for Month of November

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced that the organization has been chosen as the first, exclusive charity partner for Cheesehead TV (CHTV), a video, podcast and lifestyle platform dedicated to the Green Bay Packers.

Through the entire month of November, proceeds from every CHTV Watch Party and from their flagship podcast, Packer Transplants, will be donated to PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, the Greater Good Fund.

Cheesehead TV is known for its passionate community and entertaining take on Packers culture, often celebrating the unique identity of being a "Cheesehead," a term used for Packers fans.

Following his attendance at the inaugural PFRPA Champions Luncheon, held in Green Bay earlier this year, Cheesehead TV Co-Founder Corey Behnke expressed that PFRPA would be a deserving choice as Cheesehead TV's charity partner.

"Hearing stories first-hand from retired NFL players who gave so much to the game, including Hall of Famers like Dave Robinson, motivated me to extend PFRPA's message," Behnke said. "The work PFRPA does to preserve the legacy of retired NFL players is so important. I'm glad that we [Cheesehead TV] can play a part to broaden awareness and generate donations to support the great work the organization does."

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi expressed his gratitude to Cheesehead TV for naming PFRPA its charity partner, noting the selection and ensuing activities would be highly beneficial for the ongoing support of retired NFL players.

"We are grateful to be Cheesehead TV's first charity partner, as it affords a novel platform to showcase PFRPA and our efforts to support our members," Agbasi said. "Green Bay is very passionate about football. As one of the original NFL franchises, their fanbase values the contributions that generations of players have made to the game. We truly appreciate Cheesehead TV's support and alignment with PFRPA's mission to preserve the legacy of retired NFL players."

Donations to PFRPA, benefiting the Greater Good Fund, can be made during the CHTV Watch Parties via Cheesehead TV's YouTube channel. The broadcasts will be livestreamed during the following four Packers games:

Week 9 vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 3 rd ;

; Week 11 @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 17 th ;

; Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 24 th ; and

; and Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins on Thursday, November 28 th.

Visit www.cheeseheadtv.com for more information on the Packers Transplants podcast and to access the live CHTV Watch Parties during game days in November.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

About Cheesehead TV

Cheesehead TV is a Digital Sports Media Brand producing video, podcast and blog content for Green Bay Packers Fans Worldwide. Founded in 2007, what began as a passion project between friends has grown to become one of the premiere online destinations for Packers fans throughout the year. From game day watch parties and live events in-season to NFL draft coverage and events throughout the offseason, Cheesehead TV connects Packers fans who never stop Carrying the G.

