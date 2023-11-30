Pro Football Retired Players Association Announces Darrell Thompson as Board Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, announced the appointment of Darrell Thompson as Board Chair. Thompson has served in the roles of Secretary and Treasurer for PFRPA since its inception in 2016.

"For the past seven years, Darrell has been instrumental in helping to guide our organization to where it is today," said Ron Mix, President of the PFRPA Board of Directors. "He has been there from the very beginning and has shown a steadfast commitment to the betterment of retired NFL players. We are delighted for him to step into the role as Chair of our Board of Directors."

As a former running back for the Green Bay Packers, Thompson played five seasons in the NFL between 1990 and 1994. Since his retirement, he has not only been a Board member for PFRPA, but has been engaged in philanthropic endeavors and has conducted charity work for multiple organizations. He is also the current President and CEO of Bolder Options, a youth mentoring nonprofit organization based in his home state of Minnesota.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi attests to Thompson's valuable experience and endorses him as a great fit for the position of PFRPA's Board Chair.

"Darrell's extensive knowledge and involvement within the nonprofit space will continue to be beneficial for PFRPA," Agbasi said. "He has been incredibly committed in his previous roles on the Board of Directors, and his appointment to the role of Chair is highly deserved. On behalf of myself and the wider PFRPA team, we congratulate Darrell and look forward to accomplishing even more with his guidance and leadership."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to more than 10,300 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,300 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

