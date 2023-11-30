Pro Football Retired Players Association Announces Darrell Thompson as Board Chair

News provided by

Pro Football Retired Players Association

30 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, announced the appointment of Darrell Thompson as Board Chair. Thompson has served in the roles of Secretary and Treasurer for PFRPA since its inception in 2016.

"For the past seven years, Darrell has been instrumental in helping to guide our organization to where it is today," said Ron Mix, President of the PFRPA Board of Directors. "He has been there from the very beginning and has shown a steadfast commitment to the betterment of retired NFL players. We are delighted for him to step into the role as Chair of our Board of Directors."

As a former running back for the Green Bay Packers, Thompson played five seasons in the NFL between 1990 and 1994. Since his retirement, he has not only been a Board member for PFRPA, but has been engaged in philanthropic endeavors and has conducted charity work for multiple organizations. He is also the current President and CEO of Bolder Options, a youth mentoring nonprofit organization based in his home state of Minnesota.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi attests to Thompson's valuable experience and endorses him as a great fit for the position of PFRPA's Board Chair.

"Darrell's extensive knowledge and involvement within the nonprofit space will continue to be beneficial for PFRPA," Agbasi said. "He has been incredibly committed in his previous roles on the Board of Directors, and his appointment to the role of Chair is highly deserved. On behalf of myself and the wider PFRPA team, we congratulate Darrell and look forward to accomplishing even more with his guidance and leadership."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to more than 10,300 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)
PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agencydevelops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,300 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.