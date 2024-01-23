Pro Football Retired Players Association Announces Inaugural PFRPA Champions Luncheon To Be Held in Green Bay

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced its inaugural 'PFRPA Champions Luncheon' set to take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Hotel Northland in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The event seeks to recognize retired NFL players who are making a positive impact, as well as individuals who have made significant contributions to the former player community.

As part of the occasion, the PFRPA Champions Award will be presented to three recipients in recognition and appreciation of their efforts as champions for the communities they serve. The award recipients for 2024 are:

Cathy Dworak , Green Bay Packers Director of Community Outreach and Player/Alumni Relations

, Green Bay Packers Director of Community Outreach and Player/Alumni Relations Chris Jacke , Founder of Player Alumni Resources (P.A.R. 13)

, Founder of Player Alumni Resources (P.A.R. 13) Harry Sydney , President and Founder of My Brother's Keeper

PFRPA Board Chair and Former Green Bay Packers Running Back Darrell Thompson expressed his excitement in acknowledging Dworak, Jacke and Sydney for their incredible contributions.

"These three individuals have demonstrated outstanding advocacy and support, showing what it means to deeply care for your work and what it means to be a champion for others," Thompson said. "Their dedication and leadership make them highly deserving of the PFRPA Champions Award, and I am thrilled to honor them in Green Bay."

In addition to her role with the Packers, Dworak also serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees for Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Educational Foundation. She is also on the Board of Directors for Rawhide Youth Services, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity and The Angel Fund for Children with Cancer.

Jacke founded Player Alumni Resources, also known as P.A.R. 13, in 2013 as an organization that endeavors to increase the interaction of Green Bay Packer alumni and Wisconsin sports celebrities with Wisconsin communities, organizations and fans of all ages. A former placekicker, he played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2013.

Sydney, a former running back for the Green Bay Packers and three-time Super Bowl champion, founded My Brother's Keeper in 2003. The male mentoring program has assisted thousands of boys and men with finding success in dealing with the hardships in their lives.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi stated that this event would be the first of its kind for the organization since its inception in 2016.

"At PFRPA, we represent a membership base that has given so much to the game of football, and many continue to give in fulfilling ways after the game," Agbasi said. "As our organization acts as a champion for these retired NFL players, we believe it's important to celebrate their accomplishments, as well as the accomplishments of those that advocate for them. The PFRPA Champions Luncheon has been a long time in the making, and we look forward to bringing the retired NFL player community and its supporters together for this momentous occasion."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

