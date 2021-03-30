Pro Gamers, Influencers & eSports Players Get .LIVE Domain Names to Enhance Digital Brand & Online Presence

PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a top technology company for digital creators have teamed up with domain registry Donuts Inc. to offer $1.99 .LIVE domain registrations until April 30th. The special offer was created to help more aspiring and pro gamers, influencers and eSports players establish their online brand.

Recently more gaming influencers like Nikolarn and Incon are adopting .LIVE domain names as a streamlined way to make it easier for their audience to find their Twitch channel, livestreams and other platforms. Or, like QuirkyPixel and Blabbermouth who use their .LIVE domain name as a centralized hub to all digital touchpoints.

"We are seeing more live streamers use a .LIVE domain name as their secret weapon to get more eyeballs on their live streams, said Mina Neuberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Donuts. "Now they are encouraging their audience to do the same through the Namecheap and Donuts get.live promotion."

"The .LIVE top-level domain is rapidly becoming the top choice for many in the gaming industry, from livestreamers and influencers to professional gamers," said Elpida Moutsiou, Namecheap Global Marketing Manager Domains.

Kicking off today and running until April 30, visit www.get.live to purchase any non-premium .LIVE domain name for only $1.98.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 13 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

About Donuts Inc.

Donuts offers individuals and organizations new ways to promote and enhance their digital identities. The company manages the world's largest portfolio of new top-level domains, including: .live, .guru, .social, .restaurant and hundreds of others. Together, Donuts operates nearly 25 million domains. In addition, Donuts provides registrar customers with innovative services for the discovery, registration, use and monetization of high-quality domain names. To learn more about Donuts, visit donuts.domains.

