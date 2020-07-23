"Pro Golfer Allyson Geer-Park to Host Pathway Staffing Swing for a Cure Golf Classic"

MT. CLEMENS, Mich., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathway Staffing, a provider of human resource recruiting and staffing services to Fortune Global 2,000, today announced pro golfer Allyson Geer-Park will host its Annual Swing For A Cure Golf Classic on Monday August 17th at the notable Cherry Creek Golf Club in Shelby Township, MI.

Allyson Geer-Park, who has been the top female amateur golfer in the state of Michigan since she was 15 years old, is a Big Ten Champion and owns the best career average in Michigan State University (MSU) history. A 2020 graduate of MSU, Allyson has also been competing in the Meijer LGPA Classic the past couple of years. Participating golfers will have an opportunity to Beat The Pro on a designated Par 3 and meet the standout golfer.

"Being able to use my abilities to give back and raise money for charitable organizations is a huge honor," said pro golfer Allyson Geer-Park. "I love that golf has the ability to bring joy and make a difference for so many! It has given me so many opportunities and I hope to be able to help give back a fraction of what's been given to me by raising money this year at the Pathway Staffing Swing For A Cure Golf Classic."

The annual Swing For A Cure golf tournament, in its third year, brings together sporting communities, community leaders, celebrities, individuals, and businesses to support the purposeful work of charities. Brought to you by title sponsor Mass Mutual Great Lakes, a portion of this year's proceeds will benefit Families Against Narcotics, Hope Not Handcuffs, a Macomb County based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, and family members affected by addiction.

"Corporate social responsibility is an integral part of our purpose as a company," said Shane Gianino, Founder & CEO of Pathway Staffing. "We strive do our part in supporting our local community and The Swing For A Cure Golf Classic is just one of the platforms that helps us accomplish that."

Some of the confirmed participating golfer celebrities include; 4X Emmy Winner, Reporter/Host/Anchor of FOX Sports Detroit Trevor Thompson, former NBA and Michigan State University standout, Power Forward/Center Paul Davis, Second-Team All-Pro and 2x First-Team All-Big Ten, All American, Big Ten MVP & Offensive Player of the Year, University of Michigan Wide Receiver Braylon Edwards, Michigan State Basketball Guard/Forward Kyle Ahrens, former NFL and University of Michigan football Defensive End Mike Martin, and WXYZ Sports Reporter/Anchor Justin Rose to name a few.

Cherry Creek and Pathway Staffing is committed to providing a safe environment. In furtherance of that commitment, Cherry Creek has prepared and implemented a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan that outlines its efforts to protect the health and safety of players and staff.

Tournament registration is at 8am with a 9am shotgun start and welcomes golfers of all skill levels and businesses to participate.

Affordable sponsorship opportunities have been created, catering to all budgets and commitment levels. Packages range from $250 to $3,500; allowing all interested parties the opportunity to partner with Pathway Staffing in this important event.

To register an individual, team, or to become a sponsor, visit https://www.eventregisterpro.com/event/pathwaystaffing.

About Pathway Staffing

Pathway Staffing is a provider of human resource workforce and recruiting services to Fortune Global 2,000. For more information about Pathway, visit www.pathwaystaffing.com.

About Families Against Narcotics

FAN is a community based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, and family members affected by opioid addition. For more information about FAN, visit www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org.

