Pro-Golfer Brant Jobe Endorses National Hemp/CBD Company

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomer Natural Wellness announces its partnership with Brandt Jobe, one of the most recognizable names on the PGA Champions Tour. Jobe, a tour veteran who has 14 professional wins, will be a brand ambassador for Boomer while on and off the golf course.

The Boomer Golf line is made with a CBD isolate so there is zero THC.

Jobe believes that with the physical and mental challenges of the game, golfers of every skill are beginning to see the benefits of CBD. "Playing and practicing golf most days can be taxing on my body. Using Boomer Natural Wellness products, completely free of THC, helps me keep pain-free and focused so I can perform at my best at all times," Jobe says, "CBD helps my body recover quickly, using an all-natural product instead of pain killers."

Many top golfers are now actively using natural, plant-based hemp CBD products, and the golf world is beginning to take notice.

Mike Quaid, COO of Boomer Natural Wellness says, "Boomer is thrilled to have Brandt Jobe as a brand ambassador. He is the first of many well-known athletes coming on board to say, 'CBD is great for improving not only your game but your quality of life'."

Boomer Golf is the first CBD product line created to help golfers play their best game. The Boomer Golf product line includes a Pain Relief Roll-On with CBD, AM gummies, an all-natural antioxidant sunscreen, lip balm, and a 1,000 mg Isolate of pure CBD oil. These products will help with anxiety, focus, mood, aches and pains and energy.

The Boomer Golf line will soon be available in pro golf shops across the country and is currently available online at www.boomernaturalwellness.com.

About Hemp/CBD

CBD is a cannabis compound that reports significant medical benefits among users. It's non-addictive, legal in 48 states and is non-psychotropic so users don't feel a "high" or feel "stoned," like with the extract from the sister plant, marijuana.

All Boomer Golf products that are infused with CBD are made with an "isolate," meaning it's "pure" CBD with zero percent THC, the compound that can give that "high."

About Boomer Natural Wellness

Based in Las Vegas and founded in 2018, Boomer is poised to be a big name in the national and international wellness market. Boomer is focused on helping improve mind, body, soul and spirit, with CBD as one key way to do that. Our products are designed for individuals looking for natural ways to improve the health and wellness of their family and pets.

To ensure our claims of quality, all products are backed with third-party certificates. We never cut corners when it comes to your health!

