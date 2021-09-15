Pro Golfer Dylan Frittelli is Next Professional Athlete to Partner With LifeBrand, Enterprising Social Media Tech Startup

Headquartered in West Chester, PA, LifeBrand's enterprising solutions give individuals and businesses an easy way to clean up their digital footprint and help improve their brand on social media by quickly detecting potentially harmful content with the option to edit or delete. Frittelli, the 31-year-old South African golfer, will hold equity in LifeBrand and leverage his own social media platforms and international fan base to raise awareness about LifeBrand's technology and solutions in new markets.

"We are so excited for Dylan to partner with us and represent our organization especially as we focus on expanding our global footprint," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "In addition to being incredibly talented, he has an authentic social media presence and very clear and unique voice online. We are thrilled that he is now part of the LifeBrand family and that we have an opportunity to collaborate and grow together."

Frittelli currently plays on the PGA Tour where he won the John Deere Classic in 2019. He previously played on the European Tour where he won twice in 2017, the Lyoness Open and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. He will be wearing LifeBrand's logo throughout the new season.

"I'm excited to be joining the team at LifeBrand and I'm looking forward to using my platform to help raise awareness of the potential pitfalls associated with harmful social media content," said Frittelli. "I pride myself on my authentic social media presence, and will continue to highlight how LifeBrand can help other people safely do the same."

The addition of Frittelli expands LifeBrand's brand ambassador roster of professional athletes which includes Heisman Trophy winner and current Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith and NFL All Pro and former Philadelphia Eagle and Indianapolis Colt turned TV host, Trent Cole.

"Dylan is the perfect addition to our LifeBrand team," said Colaiezzi. "This new partnership allows us to expand our reach and connect with a broader audience. We welcome him and wish him a very successful season ahead."

For more information about LifeBrand, including technology solutions and investor opportunities, please visit www.lifebrand.life.

About LifeBrand

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life.



