PRO-KENNEDY SUPERPAC LAUNCHES 'THE KENNEDY BEACON'

News provided by

American Values 2024

17 Jul, 2023, 13:18 ET

New Substack will Provide Daily Headlines of all Kennedy Media, Combat Censorship, Misinformation and Boost Candidate's Positive Vision for America

Will Feature Expert Guest Authors Including Jeffrey Sachs, David Talbot, Colonel Douglas Macgregor, John Leake

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading economist Jeffrey Sachs, bestselling author and historian David Talbot and Ukraine war critic Colonel Douglas Macgregor are among the expert guest authors to be featured in The Kennedy Beacon, a new Substack launched today to support the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.  

AMERICAN VALUES 2024
AMERICAN VALUES 2024

The publication comes courtesy of  American Values 2024, the pro-Robert F. Kennedy superPAC.  It will combat censorship while highlighting Kennedy's positive vision for America.  In addition, The Kennedy Beacon will feature guest columns, regular columnists, and a staff of writers covering issues about which Kennedy most cares: censorship, peace, homelessness, federal government corruption, mass incarceration, drug addiction, and the environment.

The SuperPAC American Values 2024  raised more than $10 million to date.  

"With so many publications spilling so much ink on the presidential race, one might reasonably ask what the value of another publication is focused on the election?" writes American Values co-Chairman, Mark Gorton in one the new journal's first posts.

"The Kennedy Beacon does not seek to redo the work of so many other publications," he continues. "In fact, the first regular feature of The Kennedy Beacon will be a daily news round-up of what is being said by the rest of the media.  This news roundup will save time and effort for people interested in following what is being said about RFK Jr."

"Kennedy is leading Democrats back to their roots," said Tony Lyons, President of Skyhorse Publishing, and co-founder of the superPAC. "His commitment to free speech, peace, safeguarding our environment, economic recovery and healing the divide in our nation are the same principles his father and uncle championed."

"At the same time, we haven't seen a coordinated smear campaign against a candidate by establishment elites as intense as Kennedy faces daily…they are petrified that Kennedy will unite the country and tell the truth," said Lyons.  "We plan on separating the myths vs. realities with the Beacon."

Coinciding with the formal launch of the new Substack, Columbia University economics professor, and bestselling author, Jeffrey Sachs, contributes a passionate and detailed take-down of President Biden's and America's Ukraine policies.

David Talbot, Salon founder and author of numerous bestselling books including The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government will contribute a weekly column.

Author and journalist John Leake will also write a weekly column, focusing on censorship as it pertains to Kennedy's campaign for president.

Follow The Kennedy Beacon at https://thekennedybeacon.substack.com/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/KennedyBeacon.

About American Values 2024
American Values 2024 is a Super PAC dedicated to electing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to President of the United States.  The SuperPAC was co-founded by Mark Gorton, CEO of Tower Research Capital, and Tony Lyons, President of Skyhorse Publishing. Executive Director is John Gilmore. Learn more at https://americanvalues2024.org/.  

Paid for by American Values 2024, (307 W. 36th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10018) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

MEDIA CONTACT: Trevor FitzGibbon
[email protected]

SOURCE American Values 2024

