Pro Khalistan US Human Rights Group PROPOSES "TRUMPLAND" CHRISTIAN HOMELAND

Christmas 2025 Under Attack In Modi's India As Anti-Christian Violence Escalates

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas 2025 was under attack in India under the Narendra Modi government, as Christian worship and community life faced intimidation, disruption, and targeted hostility. "In Modi's India, sharing the Bible is treated as a crime, and peaceful Christian faith is increasingly punished rather than protected," said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Indian Christian organizations describe a sustained pattern of persecution. The United Christian Forum (UCF) documented 706 incidents in 2025, and the Evangelical Fellowship of India's Religious Liberty Commission (EFIRLC) recorded hundreds of additional violations: attacks on churches, disruption of worship services, intimidation of families, and arrests under anti-conversion laws. Christian organizations say these documented findings were formally conveyed to United Nations offices, including the UN Human Rights Council.

Church leadership in Manipur, including the Archbishop of Imphal, reported that approximately 249 churches were burned or destroyed within the first 36 hours of violence, with Christian bodies describing wider destruction of churches and places of worship beyond those initial hours. Christian organizations have also documented explicit incitement to violence, including calls to "play with the honor of daughters" and "kill all Christians," language amounting to incitement to sexual violence and murder.

"The burning of places of worship started during the 1984 Sikh Genocide, when thousands of Gurdwaras were burned. Today the same pattern continues with churches—from Manipur to other parts of India," Pannun said. He added that the persecution is ideologically driven by the RSS, the ideological arm of Modi's BJP, led by Mohan Bhagwat, who has repeatedly asserted that Hindustan is a Hindu nation, leaving no space for Christianity.

In response, SFJ reaffirmed its proposal for TRUMPLAND—a protected Christian homeland corridor in Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh—to guarantee freedom of worship and safety for Christian families. "President Trump—who just ordered action against ISIS in Nigeria—must come forward to save Christians facing violence under the Modi government," Pannun said.

Sikhs For Justice is a human rights organization also organizing a global Khalistan Referendum for the people of Punjab, who continue to face persecution based on religion and political opinion.

