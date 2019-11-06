Pro-Lab Diagnostics to Distribute CATHETRIX Foley Catheter Securement Device in the US, Canada and the UK

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CATHETRIX, an innovative developer of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, has signed an agreement with Pro-Lab Diagnostics, a global distributer of medical products, for the distribution of CATHETRIXS innovative FoleySafe catheter securement device in Canada, United States and the United Kingdom.

FoleySafe is the world's first catheter stabilizer which actively prevents possible damage to the bladder and urethra from accidental urinary catheter extraction.

CATHETRIX has recently won an establishment license for its products from Health Canada. The device has already been patented and received U.S. FDA and EU CE Mark clearances.

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, which has its head office in Ontario, Canada, with branches in the US and the UK and many global affiliates, is already negotiating several agreements for the sale of FoleySafe.

"We have witnessed great interest in FoleySafe from hospitals and retirement home centers looking for a reliable and cost-effective solution to the disturbing problem of accidental self-extraction of Foley catheters," said Robert Rae, Pro-Lab Diagnostics President & CEO. "Our distributors have already started a pilot project at couple of Canadian health institutions."

"The agreement with Pro-Lab Diagnostics, with their leading position in North America and the UK, will enable us to introduce the ground breaking FoleySafe to these large markets," said Robert Baum, director of marketing at CATHETRIX. "There is great interest in our catheter securement device, and we will soon reveal additional global distribution agreements."

FoleySafe will be demonstrated at MEDICA 2019, which will take place November 18–21 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Medical equipment distributors, urologists and medical providers are invited to CATHETRIX booth M25 in Hall 16 to observe demonstrations.

FoleySafe prevents accidental urinary catheter extraction, thus avoiding possible damage to the bladder and urethra. Once the Foley catheter is pulled with a force that can harm the patient, FoleySafe will cut the sterile fluid tube and let the retention balloon deflate, permitting the catheter to slide out safely.

CATHETRIX is an innovative catheter securement devices company, which develops and produces smart catheter fixations and delivers safety solutions for hospital and home care.

For more information and to schedule a meeting at MEDICA 2019, visit https://www.cathetrix.com/

