Pro-Life Event to Follow President Trump's Historic Supreme Court Nominee Announcement

Prominent pro-life speakers and musicians will share powerful stories, commentary and music written and recorded specifically for the event. Benjamin Watson, Jeanne Mancini, Candace Owens, Mike Singletary, Lila Rose, Alveda King, Abby Johnson, Danny Gokey, Phil Stacey, Selah and more will be featured throughout the event.

A 4D ultrasound of a baby will highlight the event, offering the truth of pre-born life.

See Life 2020 will premiere following President Trump's announcement of his selection of a Supreme Court nominee – a decision which will have life and death consequences for decades to come. The premiere will provide a history of the pro-life movement in the United States while addressing the racist history of Planned Parenthood and its successful attempt to wipeout an entire generation of black Americans.

"Americans are appropriately aggrieved by the news of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths," said President and CEO Jim Daly. "But what about the 63,000,000 children lost to abortion since 1973? Where is the empathy and anguish? Once you see the reality of life inside the womb, you can no longer trade the truth for a lie. It's clear that seeing the baby firsthand via ultrasound is a reality many don't want people to see for themselves. We want them to see life."

Viewers can watch the premiere on Focus' website or social media platforms and are encouraged to sign the pledge to #LoveEveryHeartBeat.

SOURCE Focus on the Family

