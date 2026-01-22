Pro-Life Issue is Catalyst for Timothy Plan Biblically Responsible Investing Guidelines

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month of January, churches all over the United States set aside the third Sunday of each New Year as Sanctity of Human Life Sunday to "celebrate God's gift of life, commemorate the many lives lost to abortion and commit themselves to protecting human life at every stage," according to Life Matters Worldwide. This year is designated on Friday, January 23.

Fifty-three years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton rulings legalized abortion in all 50 states. Since the Court's deadly opinions, more than 63 million unborn babies have been aborted in America.

More than thirty years ago, it was Timothy Plan founder Art Ally's pro-life commitment that led him in 1992 to start helping churches provide biblically sound retirement resources for pastors. Current President, Brian Mumbert, has picked up the baton and is encouraging financial advisors and investors to learn how faith-based screening may align with their personal convictions.

Mumbert recalls Ally's conviction. "It was the pro-life issue that was the impetus behind our starting the Timothy Plan in 1994," Ally said. "We wanted to give investors a way to avoid companies that aid, abet or advocate for abortion. We were also concerned about the effects of pornography on families. So, our first Biblically Responsible Investing fund, which filters out offending companies, was born. We now filter for abortion, gambling, unbiblical lifestyles, alcohol, anti-family entertainment, tobacco and human rights."

Timothy Plan's very first marketing piece included a penny with this question: "How much money is OK to have invested in abortion or pornography? The answer is simple: Not a penny." Today, Timothy Partners Ltd., advisor to the Timothy Plan, is a proud sponsor of Orlando-based Choices Women's Clinic, Sanford-based The Pregnancy Center, Minnesota-based Pro-Life Action Ministries and other pro-life groups.

"The Pro-Life issue is always at the forefront of our collective mind, 365 days out of the year. But, January is particularly special to us because it was proclaimed on January 13, 1984 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day by President Ronald Reagan" says Mumbert.

Also on January 23, the National March for Life, which began in 1974 under the leadership of Nellie Gray (1924-2012), will be held in Washington, D.C. This year's theme is "Life is a Gift!" The event typically draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Washington Monument area for a rally and then the march up Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court building. The national rally will take place from 11AM to 1PM with a concert performed by Sanctus Real. The national anthem will be led by the Friends of Club 21 Choir (young adults with Down Syndrome). The march to the Supreme Court building to follow.

Timothy Plan supports these leaders representing pro-life Americans everywhere who, each in their own unique ways, work to make abortion unthinkable and build a culture where every human life is valued and protected.

Timothy Partners, Ltd. is the advisor to Timothy Plan family of funds. Timothy Plan, located in Maitland, Florida, is a pioneer in the Biblically Responsible Investment movement, celebrating 31 years in business with more than $2.9 billion in assets under management.

To interview Timothy Plan President, Brian Mumbert or another representative, contact [email protected], Kim Billips, 407/644-1986.

