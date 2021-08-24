Pro-life Leader Stuns - Agrees with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on "Roe v Wade!"

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book from Brian Johnston, Western Director of the National Right to Life Committee, breaks open the myth of Roe v Wade. Evil Twins – Roe and Doe, How the Supreme Court Unleashed Medical Killing dispels the idea that Blackmun wrote the decisions for women. Blackmun himself admitted and many commentators on both sides agree, Blackmun first had to remove the Hippocratic Oath as a standard for American law and for medical ethics.

Roe is not about women's rights. It was a direct assault on the culture and ethics of medicine. Until that date, no doctor in the United States could, or would intentionally kill a human being when they were most vulnerable, 'even if asked'. When in the womb is when humans are most vulnerable. Available now at pre-order discount! "This book explodes the false media narrative of Roe v Wade, and should be read by advocates on both sides of the issue. It will challenge your understanding of what has happened to our culture on January 22, 1973. It is NOT what the media tells you!" Andrea Seastrand, Member of Congress, ret.

Blackmun authorized individual doctors to use their personal opinions alone to perform abortions throughout pregnancy, even when there was no physical problem with either mother or child. This was explicitly licensed in Doe v Bolton, a decision the media is afraid to discuss.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed with Johnston's analysis that the combined decisions actually focused not on women's rights but on freeing doctors to now be medical killers at their own discretion. In Roe, Blackmun actually dismissed a woman's authority or 'right' to make the decision (Roe @ 153). In Roe, the Court openly dismissed the feminist assertion that abortion is somehow about her, 'right to her own body' (Roe @ 154).

In July 2013 Justice Ginsburg told the Chicago Sun-Times that the combined decisions, both now simplistically referred to as "Roe," are, "about a doctor's freedom to practice his profession as he thinks best. It wasn't woman centered. It was physician centered."

But the popular media refuses to examine the implications and real facts of Roe v Wade. The popular press has lied, distorted and dissembled about Roe v Wade to the American public.

Even progressive legal scholars like Cass Sunstein, Laurence Tribe, Alan Dershowitz and others have publicly stated that Roe v Wade and Doe v Bolton ('the Roe regime') make no legal sense.

The media at large ignores these reports; it continues to repeat its own simplistic and distorted narrative.

Evil Twins - Roe and Doe:

How the Supreme Court Unleashed Medical Killing

is available on Amazon at Newregencypublishing and wherever fine books are sold.

