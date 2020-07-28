Pro-Mask Fashion Show Movement Continues in Nashville for #MaskUp4USA Event at Up! Rooftop Lounge - July 30, 2020 at 9AM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the tremendous success of the #MaskUp4LV pro-mask fashion show movement on June 25, 2020 at the famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign in Las Vegas, NV, the event producers, Greg Chase - CEO & Founder of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson, President/Executive Producer of Entertainment Plus Productions have taken the movement to the national stage now with an event in Nashville, TN on Thursday, July 30, 2020 to #MaskUp4USA!

#MaskUp4USA Co-Organizers Greg Chase, CEO of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson, President of E+ Productions thanking participants at the Las Vegas event on June 25th, 2020 at the famous Welcome To Las Vegas Sign on the Las Vegas Strip. Bailey the LA Kings Mascot shows off his mask at the #MaskUp4USA Mask Fashion Show in Hollywood, CA on July 9th, 2020

The Las Vegas event captured media attention across the globe and nearly every major market in the United States, from front pages of such publications the San Jose Mercury News and the Las Vegas Review Journal, to numerous digital impressions through outlets from MSN, Yahoo News, Business Insider Australia, Philippines Daily Herald and more. Below is a link to some clips from the Las Vegas event:

#MaskUp4USA News Coverage Samples & Celebrity Videos: https://bit.ly/2VwwFkr

"As states have started rolling back their openings, we wanted to elevate the message and leverage the entertainment community across the nation to help inspire our communities to Mask Up," says Greg Chase, event co-organizer. "The entertainment community is frequently looked at in an emotional way and sadly are some of the hardest economically impacted by the impacts of the pandemic." The organizers have since held similar events in Los Angeles and a virtual version of the movement in New York City featuring local entertainers in their respective cities.

WHAT: A pop-up #MaskUp4USA pro-mask fashion show featuring members of the local Nashville entertainment community both in front of and behind the cameras to encourage the importance of wearing face masks during this global pandemic. ( List of attendees at the end of this alert.)

This concept started with the #MaskUp4NV pro-mask fashion runway show on June 25, 2020 in front of the Iconic Welcome To Las Vegas Sign, starring the full spectrum of Las Vegas entertainers including Chippendales, Cirque du Soleil performers, Acrobats, Drag Queens, Showgirls and more, all sporting a mask to remind the community to wear their masks in public not only for themselves but for the safety of the community.

WHEN: Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:00 am PDT (media call time 8:30 am CDT)

Where: Up! Rooftop Lounge, 901 Division St Nashville, TN 37203 (MEDIA ONLY). Event Live Stream can be viewed at www.MaskUp4USA.com.

Attending media must RSVP to Greg Chase at [email protected] or 702-439-3222. Photos, participant list in walk order and B-Roll of the event will be provided upon request following the event. Please note, this event is not open to the public and is limited to media only. All media will be socially distanced from each other and the performers. Temperature checks will also be conducted upon arrival to ensure a safe environment.

WHO: #MaskUp4USA Nashville Event Participants

Douglas Johnson – President/Executive Producer Entertainment Plus Productions

– President/Executive Producer Entertainment Plus Productions Jordan Taylor Moed – Award winning national recording artist, songwriter & CEO of Crashline Studios Nashville

– Award winning national recording artist, songwriter & CEO of Crashline Studios Nashville Davis Mallory – Singer, Songwriter & DJ/2006 Real World Denver Alumni

– Singer, Songwriter & DJ/2006 Real World Denver Alumni Joe Komara – Actor, Singer, Dancer & Choreographer/Event Co-Emcee

Actor, Singer, Dancer & Choreographer/Event Co-Emcee Sandra Allen – Singer, Actress from Broadway to TV & Film/Event Co-Emcee

– Singer, Actress from Broadway to TV & Film/Event Co-Emcee Chi Lopes – Choreographer, Dancer & Owner of Shy Dance Productions

– Choreographer, Dancer & Owner of Shy Dance Productions Grace Good – Circus Performer, Instructor & Owner of Grace Good Cirque Entertainment

– Circus Performer, Instructor & Owner of Grace Good Cirque Entertainment Andreas Jacob Rodriguez – Actor

– Actor Grant Lisk – Model

– Model Anamarie Hinson – Model

– Model Rachel Weishaar – Model

– Model Antwon Willis – Actor/Model

Actor/Model Charity Baroni – Dancer

– Dancer Linzie Edwards – Fashion Model

– Fashion Model Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young (Video Appearance) – Singers, Songwriters, Actors & former American Idol finalists

(Video Appearance) – Singers, Songwriters, Actors & former American Idol finalists Carole Baskin (Video Appearance) – Big-Cat Activist & CEO of Big Cat Rescue

(Video Appearance) – Big-Cat Activist & CEO of Big Cat Rescue Dixie Longate (Video Appearance) – Star of Dixie's Tupperware Party and Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding A Mechanical Bull and 16 Other Things I Learned While I was Drinking Last Thursday

* Additional celebrity and entertainer names still confirming participation

Media On-Site Contact:

Douglas Johnson, E+ Productions & Co-Organizer

310-770-4582 Cell

For More Information:

Greg Chase, Experience Strategy Associates & Co-Organizer

702-439-3222 Cell

[email protected]

