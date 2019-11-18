Pro Music Rights: What Is a Stream Worth

NAPLES, Florida, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What is a stream worth? In other words, how much do I get paid for a single stream? This is a question that I, Jake P. Noch, have heard many times over the years while working in the music industry. First as an artist and then as an owner of multiple record labels and music publishing companies. Now as the Chairman/CEO of Pro Music Rights LLC, I can answer the question. A stream under Pro Music Rights, or any usage type for that matter, is worth $0.01 USD. On November 13, 2019, Pro Music Rights announced the first-ever standardized Public Performance Rights license. This license will have a usage rate of $0.01 USD for every usage to be paid fractionally based on the percentage controlled by any musical composition under any of Pro Music Rights' clients' works registered with Pro Music Rights and will go directly to the rights holders of the musical composition without Pro Music Rights deducting an administrative percentage or utilizing a royalty pool model. Instead, Pro Music Rights, as a for-profit Public Performance Rights Organization, will charge a flat monthly licensing fee of $2,500 USD in addition to the Usage Fees that are paid 100% to rights holders. Every Pro Music Rights blanket license agreement will require the use of a Pro Music Rights Music Tracking system that will be both hardware & software based to ensure accurate royalty Collections, Payment, & Invoicing.

Pro Music Rights is the 5th ever formed public performance rights organization (PRO) in the United States, that controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the USA and that represents over 2,000,000 works that feature such notable acts as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, OG Maco, the late Nipsey Hussle, and many others. Pro Music Rights pays 100% of all public performance royalties directly to the performers, songwriters, publishers, and legally entitled rights holders who have joined Pro Music Rights on a monthly basis. Jake P. Noch founded Pro Music Rights in January of 2018 and serves as the company's CEO after experiencing firsthand the systematic issues that plague the field of public performance rights, and hinder the livelihood of performers, songwriters, publishers, and the creative community as a whole. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

