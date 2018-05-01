Pro Oil & Gas Services Combines with Elite Production Services

Elite and Whitetail will provide additional scale and diversity to Pro's completion services operations, specifically in the Permian Basin with their established customer relationships and service expertise. The combined company will consolidate under the Pro brand name and operate as a diversified, multi-basin provider of completion and drilling services with operations in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Mid-Continent and Marcellus. Pro is backed by Intervale Capital and, prior to the combination, Elite was a portfolio company of Pelican Energy Partners.

Darrell Brewer, Pro's founder and chief executive officer commented "With this combination, we are able to expand our flowback and well testing offering across the Permian Basin as well as add capacity and expertise to our torque and test and crane services divisions. We are excited to welcome the highly talented teams from Elite and Whitetail to the Pro platform."

Taj Gala, Elite's chief executive officer added "This combination is a great opportunity to partner with a leading completions services franchise. The larger platform will provide our team and our customers with enhanced opportunities for growth and success. We look forward to providing our customers with the high quality service they have become accustomed to."

Jason Turowsky, a partner at Intervale added "We are pleased to partner with the talented teams at Elite and Whitetail. Darrell and the rest of the Pro team have built a strong and diversified business. This combination is an important step in adding incremental scale and operating talent to the Company's established asset base and corporate infrastructure. We are focused on continuing to explore a consolidation strategy across other service lines in which Pro currently operates."

Pro and Intervale were represented by a team from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Elite and Pelican were represented by a team from Locke Lord LLP. Ares Commercial Finance provided acquisition financing for the transactions.

About Pro Oil & Gas Services:

Pro is a multi-service line, multi-basin provider of completion and drilling services headquartered in Houston, TX with operations in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Mid-Continent and Marcellus. Pro's diversified service offering includes wireline and wireline pressure control, pumping, flowback and well testing, frac stacks, torque and test, chemical mixing, surface drilling and crane services.

http://proosllc.com

About Elite Production Services:

Elite Production Services is an oilfield services company providing flowback and well testing, torque and test and crane rental services. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX and operates in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Haynesville. Elite is a portfolio company of Pelican Energy Partners.

About Intervale Capital:

Founded in 2006, Intervale Capital is a specialized energy-focused investment firm. Intervale invests primarily in middle-market energy services and manufacturing companies. The firm has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception, and is currently investing its third fund.

http://www.intervalecapital.com

About Pelican Energy Partners:

Founded in 2011, Pelican Energy Partners is a highly specialized private equity firm based in Houston, TX. The team is led by a group of experienced energy service professionals focused on making investments in energy services and manufacturing companies. The firm has raised $563 million of committed capital and is investing out of its third fund.

http://www.pelicanenergypartners.com

Contact:

Scott McMahon

Chief Financial Officer

Pro Oil & Gas Services

(713) 297-8920

smcmahon@proosllc.com

Patrick Conroy

Vice President

Intervale Capital

(281) 605-3904

pconroy@intervalecapital.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-oil--gas-services-combines-with-elite-production-services-300639392.html

SOURCE Pro Oil & Gas Services, LLC

