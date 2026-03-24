PRO PADEL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION SERIES A LED BY CHARLOTTE HORNETS CO-CHAIRMAN & GOVERNOR RICK SCHNALL

Funding to Fuel Next Phase of League's Growth Includes Investments from Left Lane Capital and Others

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Padel League (PPL), the world's top professional padel league with 10 teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, today announced the closing of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman & Governor Rick Schnall.

This funding marks the PPL's second major investment in less than a year, following $10 million in seed funding received in March 2025.

Additional participants in the round include original PPL lead seed investor Left Lane Capital, a venture capital and growth equity firm that has made several investments in emerging sports leagues, among others.

The new funding will be used to support the next phase of the league's growth, with a focus on team infrastructure, player development across all levels of the sport, and executing world-class PPL events throughout North America.

"Padel's growth continues to accelerate here in the U.S. and globally," said Pro Padel League CEO Mike Dorfman. "We're grateful to Rick Schnall, Left Lane Capital, and all of our investors for believing in our vision for the PPL and the sport's long-term potential. This investment will help elevate our league, teams, and players, as we deliver world-class events featuring the best padel athletes in the world."

"Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and the Pro Padel League is uniquely positioned to lead that continued expansion in the U.S.," said Schnall, who is leading a round that includes fellow investors Andrew Schwartzberg and Jason Tillis. "The PPL's momentum, world-class talent, and innovative team model create a powerful, scalable platform. We're excited to support PPL as it grows the sport, builds passionate fan communities, and establishes itself as a premier sports property."

The funding builds on the PPL's strong business momentum, following landmark partnership announcements with watchmaker Frederique Constant and leading sporting goods brand Franklin Sports.

Over the past year, several PPL franchises have been valued at more than $10 million. Notable investors in PPL teams include professional tennis player Francis Tiafoe and Ajax professional soccer goalkeeper Maarten Paes (New York Atlantics), international polo star Nacho Figueras (Florida Goats), and Chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Edward Rogers (Toronto Polar Bears).

To further support player growth and development in North America, the PPL recently unveiled the PPL II, a new player development league designed to identify, support, and elevate the next generation of PPL players. The league, which debuted in March, will include more than $350,000 in guaranteed compensation and prize money.

The 2026 PPL season will feature five events across North America, with the first serve of the season set to take place July 9-12 in New York City, with ensuing events in Los Angeles (Aug. 13-16), Playa del Carmen (Sept. 24-27), and Guadalajara (Nov. 19-22). The City's Cup, the league's championship event, will be held Dec. 3-6 in Miami, the padel capital of the United States.

Padel is widely recognized as the fastest-growing sport globally, with approximately 35 million players across more than 110 countries. The United States Padel Association estimates there will be 20,000 courts and 15 million active players in the U.S. by 2030.

For more information on the Pro Padel League, visit here: propadelleague.com.

About Pro Padel League

Founded in 2023, the Pro Padel League (PPL) is the world's leading professional padel league, featuring 10 teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The league is comprised of the most talented players globally and provides a modern, equitable platform for both men's and women's competitions. PPL events reach 300 million households across more than 100 countries via world-class distribution partners. All PPL events and matches can also be viewed globally on the PPL's YouTube channel.

Learn more at www.propadelleague.com

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SOURCE Pro Padel League