Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Launches Veterinary Support Mission

$1 Million Donation to AVMF REACH Program to Fund Charitable Care Grants to Support Veterinary Professionals and Address Barriers to Patient Care

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets is helping veterinarians fulfill their call to care with the launch of the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission, a new initiative created to help remove barriers veterinarians often face in practice. As its first act, the brand donated $1 million to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) REACH program, which offers grants to veterinarians providing immediate pet care when owners experience financial hardship.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets has launched the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission, a new initiative designed to help remove barriers veterinarians often face in practice. The first act is a $1 million donation to the AVMF REACH program, which offers grants to veterinarians who provide charitable care for pets whose owners are experiencing financial hardship.

The Call to Care

While veterinarians remain committed to providing the best care they can, they face a host of workload and financial challenges. The result, according to the 2022 Veterinary Well Being Survey, is that 92% of respondents rated stress levels of veterinarians and staff as the top challenge faced by the veterinary profession today.1 Meanwhile, the forthcoming 2024 AVMA Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook noted that the rising cost of living is making many pet owners more sensitive to the rising cost of veterinary care.2

"Those of us working in this industry know veterinarians have the power to affect many lives, from those of our patients, to patients' families, to our veterinary colleagues who share our passion," said Callie Harris, DVM, Senior Veterinary Communications Manager for Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. "At the same time, we realize practitioners face many stressors, from navigating staffing shortages to struggling with student debt load to providing quality care when our clients face their own financial challenges." Through the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission, Dr. Harris noted, the company has committed to making a meaningful difference by supporting organizations that help veterinarians navigate these difficulties, allowing them to answer their call to care.

AVMF program equipped to "reach" exponentially more patients

The REACH (Reaching Every Animal with Charitable Healthcare) program was created by the AVMF to increase assistance to the most vulnerable communities and to bring the foundation's "Helping Veterinarians Help Animals" motto to life. The program, which also received an additional $200K in funding from Pro Plan Veterinary Diets in 2023, has grown since its inception in 2022 and now has the resources to assist thousands of animals each year.

"Purina's donation to the AVMF REACH program will deliver a huge boost for our members, for clients who may be experiencing financial hardships, and for the animals in our care," said AVMF Chair Lori Teller, DVM. "Purina's generosity enables the AVMF REACH program to ease the burden placed on veterinarians who provide charitable care and help give more pets and other animals the expert veterinary services they need."

The Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission embodies the company's long-term commitment to meeting the personal and professional needs of the veterinary profession, Dr. Harris concluded. "Whether we're developing a revolutionary new therapeutic diet, supporting research to unlock new nutritional options to support pets with health concerns, or partnering with organizations to help ease the burdens veterinarians face, Pro Plan Veterinary Diets is committed to finding new, effective ways to provide patient care – and we're honored to share this commitment with veterinary professionals."

Veterinarians can visit www.ProPlanVetSupport.com to learn more about the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission and to see if they qualify for a grant under the AVMF REACH program.

About Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements are manufactured or distributed by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in the pet care industry. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

About the American Veterinary Medical Foundation

The American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) is the charitable arm of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), one of the oldest and largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. For 60 years, the AVMF has been dedicated to developing resources to advance the science and practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health. Foundation programs and activities are designed to benefit veterinary medicine, promote animal welfare, and enhance research so that the profession is better prepared to deal with difficult problems facing animal health today and tomorrow. Charitable contributions and support to the Foundation assist veterinarians and the entire veterinary healthcare team help animals. Our funding priorities include Education, Disaster Relief, Crisis Support, Charitable Veterinary Care and Animal Health Research.

About the AVMA

Serving more than 105,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. Informed by our members' unique scientific training and clinical knowledge, the AVMA supports the crucial work of veterinarians and advocates for policies that advance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve animal and human health.

SOURCE Purina Pro Plan