Pro-Police Group Launches Petition Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a nationwide effort, the United Police Fund (UPF) has launched an online petition drive in defense of our nation's police officers. UPF aims to educate city and state elected officials on law enforcement issues, and to oppose the movement to "Defund the Police."

Thousands have already signed the petition, which makes a powerful argument:

"Every day, millions of law enforcement officers across the nation wake up, hug their families, and go to work knowing that today may be the day that they don't return home…. Police work is highly stressful and given the dangers involved, this type of stress can take its toll. The brave men and women in law enforcement often suffer injury, both physical and psychological, and many police officers suffer from PTSD due to the extreme challenges they face in fighting crime."

The petition statement, which can be viewed online at https://petition.unitedpolicefund.org/ notes that "too many politicians are caving in" to extremists who are pressuring them to defund the police.

UPF aims to counter that pressure and influence elected officials in the interests of public safety and crime prevention.

