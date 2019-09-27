Pro Snowboarder and Film Maker Travis Rice Partners with Leading CBD Brand, HempFusion

Travis is one of the most prolific snowboarders of all time, having won gold medals in over 23 competitions including the X-Games, Red Bull Supernatural, Icer Air, Quicksilver Natural Selection and many more. Travis has been named Snowboarder Magazine Rider of the Year and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and has been featured in over twenty snowboarding films. In 2013, Rice was named the best contemporary snowboarder in the world by RedBull. HempFusion is proud to partner with Mr. Rice and looks forward to continuing to provide him with a range of premium hemp-based CBD products based on the Company's proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ to help him perform at his best.

"The integrity of HempFusion's CBD products is clear, they have been a game changer for me," commented Travis Rice. "From the Twist products in my smoothies to the to the Liquid Hemp Extract before bed, for years HempFusion's products have supported my training and lifestyle. I'm excited to partner with the brand that I have been a fan of as I continue to explore creative outlets and improve my health to play in nature. This is going to be a great collaboration, Stay tuned!" continued Rice.

Travis shifted gears in 2008 adding film making to his repertoire with the release of That's It That's All, followed shortly thereafter with the award-winning The Art of Flight in 2011. Rice's ground-breaking films also include The Fourth Phase and Depth Perception and have redefined snowboarding, making Rice one of the most prolific athletes and film makers in action sports history.

"We couldn't be more happy to partner with the legendary Travis Rice, and support his active lifestyle and rigorous travel schedule with our premium CBD products." commented Ian deQueiroz, CEO of HempFusion. "Not only does Travis value integrity, hard work, and physical, spiritual and mental health, he embodies the balance HempFusion's customers seek to achieve and we are proud to have him as an official brand ambassador. I'm looking forward to seeing what he dreams up this winter!"

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,400 retailers across 47 US states. The Company is engaged in the advancement of therapeutic benefits of industrial hemp extract and striving to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ full spectrum CBD products are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under strict cGMP standards designed to attain maximum efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex ™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.

