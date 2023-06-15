Pro Sound Effects and Oscar®-Winning Sound Artist Announce Partnership

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Sound Effects , the industry-leading provider of professional sound effects libraries and software, has announced a new chapter in their groundbreaking partnership with Mark Mangini, the acclaimed Academy Award®-winning sound artist. This collaboration will result in the release of exclusive sound effects libraries curated from the latest and freshest creations in Mark Mangini's private library.

Award-Winning Sound Artist, Mark Mangini

With a career spanning over four decades, Mark Mangini is a highly respected figure in the world of sound for film, known for his remarkable work on numerous blockbuster movies, including Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Mad Max: Fury Road, among many others. His sonic prowess and masterful approach to storytelling with sound have earned him critical acclaim and industry accolades, including two Academy Award® wins for Sound since 2016.

Pro Sound Effects and Mark Mangini first teamed up in 2017 to develop his personal sound library into the Odyssey Collection , featuring over 100,000 sounds amassed throughout his career with partner Richard L. Anderson while working on more than 250 Hollywood feature films and TV shows. This new phase of the partnership between PSE and Mangini will focus on releasing Mangini's freshest material, bringing together their collective expertise and passion to ensure the highest level of quality and authenticity. By combining Pro Sound Effects' top-tier library development standards with Mark Mangini's unparalleled creativity and experience, this collaboration aims to inspire and enable creators everywhere with the same tools used by leading sound professionals.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion of creative access with Mark Mangini, a true visionary in the field of film sound," said Douglas Price, CEO of Pro Sound Effects. "Together, we will offer an invaluable sonic resource that combines artistry, innovation, and functionality – empowering creators to bring ideas to life and immerse audiences in captivating experiences."

The first sound effects library from their new partnership, Rain , is available now. Watch the accompanying video interview with Mangini to learn his techniques and stories behind capturing rich and unique rain recordings. The upcoming library releases will feature an extensive range of meticulously recorded and masterfully edited sounds – carefully selected to meet the diverse needs of sound designers, editors, and filmmakers, and provide all creators with a powerful toolset to bring their creative visions to life.

Capturing Immersive Rain with Mark Mangini: https://youtu.be/ARpW4cV3l4c

Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the release dates and details of the exclusive sound effects libraries to come. For more information, visit prosoundeffects.com .

About Pro Sound Effects:

Pro Sound Effects (PSE) is a leading provider of professional sound effects libraries and software. Award-winning creators and innovative companies in film and television, video games, advertising, media, and technology rely on PSE every day to quickly find the right sound for any project, fuel creativity, and inspire sonic storytelling. Based in Brooklyn since 2004, Pro Sound Effects has developed over 1,000,000 sounds with their acclaimed artists and recordists, as they continue to push the industry forward with flexible platform access and custom licensing options.

