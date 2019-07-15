Pro Tapes® Announces Delivery Of High Speed Converting Equipment

Pro Tapes ® has a long history of making continual investments to build its capabilities, its people, systems & products and their most recent capital investment of over $1 Million underscores their commitment toward remaining a predominate global manufacturer & converter of specialty pressure sensitive adhesive tapes.

Pro Tapes & Specialties® has always made its customers' needs the focal point of their capital investment planning process. This recent investment is a direct response to their customer's growing demands for packaging flexibility and variety of labeling options. Its new FA 300 adds fully automatic closed core shrink wrapping and outer core labeling capabilities to its existing fully automatic open core, printed sleeving capabilities.

This is Pro Tapes® 2nd FA 300 slitting system, and its 6th wide web slitter produced in direct collaboration with Ghezzi & Annoni (G&A), one of the premier designers and manufacturers of highly sophisticated converting equipment. Pro Tapes'® collaborative partnership with G&A goes back over 30 years. In addition to two (2) FA 300's, Pro Tapes® also has a Flex RT-800, a RS-240, a TG-300 and a BA-1000 wide-web 1" ID core slitter.

Additional capabilities include 3 Cameron wide-web slitters, a Conweb wide-web slitter, two (2) fully automatic single knife slitters, numerous narrow web precision rewind slitters, and a full concept & design, die-cutting, perforating, printing & laminating stand-alone converting center.

Pro Tapes & Specialties® is the world's largest converter of Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, with the broadest range of converting capabilities available on the market.

Pro Tapes® primary focus markets are in Arts & Entertainment, Graphic Arts, Transportation, Medical, and General Industrial, as well as custom contract converting and private labeling.

Please e-mail us at sales@protapes.com for any and all inquiries.

SOURCE Pro Tapes