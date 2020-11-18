PRO Unlimited Builds Unparalleled Expertise in Diversity and Inclusion with the Appointment of Rebecca Perrault, a Human Capital Consulting Industry Veteran

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO Unlimited , a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Perrault, Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). In this critical new role, Perrault, a seasoned human capital consulting veteran, will be responsible for leading key initiatives for PRO and its clients worldwide. Her work will directly impact the D&I of contingent workers, a growing segment of the global economy.

Building a diverse and inclusive workforce is at the core of PRO's business. As PRO pioneered this space three decades ago, the company understands that D&I is essential for its clients' ongoing success. In addition to the appointment of Perrault, PRO has recently launched a suite of new D&I solutions that help its clients block bias to create a more diverse workforce and to develop cultural readiness and inclusion. This holistic view enables PRO to partner with large organizations and to advance its D&I initiatives in areas of cultural readiness, workforce diversity, supplier diversity, and diversity intelligence and analytics.

"It takes a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and commitment top-down to create an effective global contingent workforce management business," said Rashmi Gupta , Senior Vice President, HR at PRO Unlimited. "PRO is committed to working with some of the largest organizations to drive diversity and inclusion deep into their talent ecosystems. Rebecca brings valuable expertise to help align D&I with our corporate strategy and business initiatives in fostering a stronger and dynamic workforce for both PRO and our clients."

"PRO views diversity and inclusion as a business imperative and a responsibility for the contingent workforce management industry. We have the opportunity to partner with our clients to impact a growing segment of highly skilled professionals," said Rebecca Perrault , Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion at PRO Unlimited. "I'm eager to build upon this strong foundation not only to address unconscious bias in hiring practices, but also to drive healthier outcomes for PRO, the companies we serve and ultimately, the people."

Prior to this position, Perrault spent the last decade focused on increasing D&I within organizations. She worked with numerous Fortune 1000 clients and non-profits to design data driven D&I strategies. Prior to her consulting work, Perrault was at Deloitte Consulting, where in several progressive roles she provided organization and talent advisory services to Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more about PRO's Diversity and Inclusion solution.

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions, helps organizations around the world address the costs, risks and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for the procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll. http://www.prounlimited.com

Media Contact:

Christian Barbato

Director of Corporate Marketing, PRO Unlimited

215-527-6616

[email protected]

SOURCE PRO Unlimited

Related Links

www.prounlimited.com

