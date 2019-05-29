PRO Unlimited Releases New Contingent Workforce Management Industry Report

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, announced today the availability of its 2019 Contingent Workforce Management Industry Report. This paper examines current market conditions and provides the latest data and insights that surround the contingent workforce management ecosystem.

In preparing this report, PRO draws upon its 28-plus years of contingent workforce management experience in partnering with large companies worldwide. PRO also taps its exclusive bank of workforce management data to provide expert insights that will help organizations understand and improve their contingent workforce programs. Topics include:

Managed Services: Workforce growth trends and data-driven decision-making

Vendor Management Software: Artificial Intelligence, self-sourcing and mobile breakthroughs

The International IT Marketplace: Key developments across Europe and India

Staffing Providers: The latest on H-1B visa processing and its impact

"More than ever, organizations are exploring new avenues for leveraging the advantages of a non-employee workforce, such as access to talent, greater ﬂexibility, innovation, cost reduction and protection against ﬁnancial risk," said Andrew Schultz, CEO, PRO Unlimited. "And as the war for talent continues to heat up, savvy organizations are using every possible tool and resource at their disposal to identify, attract and retain top talent, all while managing risk and driving cost-effective behavior for the business."

Schultz added, "This report is one of those resources that program owners and influencers can access to help achieve their business objectives. It features top strategies and key learnings they can use to optimize their contingent labor programs."

Professionals can access the report, titled, "The Contingent Workforce: trends, strategies and understanding the non-employee workforce 2019" to learn how to help enhance their company's program and ensure it continues to thrive in today's competitive non-employee landscape.

