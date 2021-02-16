PRO Unlimited Unveils New Diversity and Inclusion Platform "PRO Unites" Strengthened by Stanford University Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO Unlimited, the pioneer and leading modern workforce management solution provider in the industry, unveils PRO Unites, the company's unparalleled and comprehensive Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) platform for the contingent workforce. The platform combines PRO's 30 years of industry expertise, D&I knowledge, the world's largest data repository and proven technology with research-based strategies from Stanford University's VMware Women's Leadership Innovation Lab (WLIL) . PRO Unites focuses on four key areas of D&I, including: cultural inclusion, worker diversity, diversity intelligence and supplier diversity.

Contingent workers are a substantial and growing part of today's workforce. PRO is committed to working with the world's largest brands to drive diversity and inclusion deep into this critical piece of their talent ecosystems. Organizations leverage PRO Unites to create customized D&I programs that fit strategically within their company goals. PRO's D&I consultative methodology is informed by multiple data sources, including Stanford's evidence-based model for creating sustainable change. As a member of WLIL's corporate program, PRO utilizes research and frameworks from Stanford's VMware Women's Leadership Innovation Lab.

Additionally, PRO's cultural inclusion training consists of comprehensive employee programs, manager education, racial literacy campaigns and worker support programs such as "Community Circles" to accelerate cultural readiness. The goal is to help companies establish processes and practices that remove barriers to diversity, promote inclusivity and enable the contingent workforce to contribute to their fullest.

PRO Unites includes services designed to directly impact worker diversity, enable diverse suppliers and promote change and accountability through powerful data analytics. These services are amplified through its SaaS solutions, including Wand Vendor Management System (VMS), Direct Sourcing and its recent technology partnerships and acquisitions with Eightfold AI and PeopleTicker . These additions to the PRO platform enable the highest standards for inclusive hiring, including identity masking, access to a massive data repository to expand the talent pool and targeted sourcing of candidates from underrepresented backgrounds. Further, PRO's purely vendor-neutral strategy is critical as it is a main driver for supplier diversity. PRO's deep supplier partnerships empower diverse suppliers to maximize their market share. It also integrates inclusive hiring and engagement best practices into sourcing that provides clients with the highest level of talent.

Finally, the ability to track diversity data, trends, benchmarks and labor market availability and utilize it to draw actionable insights is key to measurable change. PRO's Strategy, Analytics and Metrics (SAM) team provides dashboards using supplier, worker and candidate tracking data provided by Wand. These data insights inform strategic investment decisions such as sourcing locations, pay equity, supplier focus and accountability.

"PRO understands that embracing all of humanity's many differences is a strategic imperative when creating truly transformative workforces. What businesses need from their Managed Services Provider isn't just a vendor, but a strategic partner experienced in navigating the complexities of implementing D&I programs that result in real, sustainable change," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "Our advanced technology, analytics, data and team of experts will help create the kind of change within our clients' organizations that positively impacts their workers' lives."

Akeroyd added: "The appointment of Rebecca Samarasinghe Perrault, our D&I Practice leader, will help drive these programs forward, ensuring that our clients are exceeding the bar of diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce practices."

PRO's D&I solution was rolled out initially in Q4, 2020 and continues to be expanded to all PRO customers. To learn more about PRO's D&I initiative, please visit: https://prounlimited.com/pro-unites.php

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited offers the industry's most comprehensive and holistic platform for contingent workforce management, and helps organizations around the world address the costs, risks and quality issues associated with managing the non-employee workforce. PRO's platform consists of integrated SaaS software and services solutions that are built on the world's most robust contingent workforce data set, spanning over 30 years. A pioneer and innovator in the industry, PRO's platform provides solutions for the procurement and management of contingent labor, global rate intelligence, direct sourcing, 1099/co-employment risk management, third-party payroll, and diversity and inclusion. https://prounlimited.com/

