Pro-Veteran Group Reaches Almost Two Million Veteran Voters

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 election is perhaps the most critical in our nation's history. And the Coalition for American Veterans has taken their responsibility seriously, with a "get out the vote" effort that has reached almost two million Veteran voters.

The pro-Veteran group has contacted almost 1,400,000 Veteran voters through social media, email alerts, text messages, paid advertisements, phone calls, voter's guides, and press releases.

Over 300,000 people have viewed some or all of the group's powerful videos, which can be watched at https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/videos/

The number of people who have promised to vote by signing the organization's "Stand Up for Veterans" pledge is approaching 40,000.

The group has targeted its message - "Say NO to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats" – to voters in key swing states: from the blue collar strongholds of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Minnesota, to Georgia and North Carolina in the South, to Arizona and Nevada in the West.

"We're not done yet!," the organization announced in a message to its supporters. Yes, the Coalition for American Veterans will continue their election efforts right up to the last minute on election day.

SOURCE Coalition for American Veterans

