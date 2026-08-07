Pro-Vision and Vance Street Acquire Convoy Technologies to Expand Safety Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vision, a provider of safety-oriented mobile video hardware and software solutions, announced it has acquired Convoy Technologies ("Convoy"), a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based provider of safety solutions for commercial fleets. The move strengthens Pro-Vision's ability to support customers throughout the asset lifecycle. Convoy's presence in Southern Ontario, Canada, also expands Pro-Vision's North American footprint. Vance Street acquired Pro-Vision in 2024, leveraging the firm's experience in critical asset monitoring to support the business and management team through the next chapter of growth.

Convoy Technologies is a North American supplier of ruggedized vision and sensor solutions. Convoy's commercial fleet solutions are designed to improve driver awareness, reduce blind spots, and help prevent avoidable accidents.

"Convoy has earned a strong reputation for quality solutions and trusted partnerships," said Michael Finn, president and CEO of Pro-Vision. "Together, we can better serve the diverse needs of today's fleets. Convoy adds specialized capabilities that complement Pro-Vision's platform, giving customers more flexibility to match the right technology to each vehicle and application."

"Convoy Technologies is a highly strategic addition to Pro-Vision, bringing commercial-fleet relationships and specialized safety capabilities," said John LeRosen, Partner at Vance Street.

"We are excited to bring Pro-Vision and Convoy together. Convoy's capabilities will allow the combined business to deliver innovative safety solutions for the protection of critical assets operating in challenging environments," Yousaf Tahir, Principal at Vance Street.

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to Vance Street. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pro-Vision

Pro-Vision is a global technology company delivering mission-critical mobile video solutions to organizations operating in complex fleet environments. The company's integrated approach combines video hardware with scalable cloud infrastructure to improve safety, operational efficiency, and asset protection. Pro-Vision's suite of solutions includes vehicle video recording, collision-avoidance technology, cloud-based video management, and deployment services.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace, and defense sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information on Vance Street Capital, please visit www.vancestreetcapital.com.

Jason Burmer, [email protected]

SOURCE Vance Street Capital