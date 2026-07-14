Vance Street Capital Announces Jason Burmer as Head of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced that Jason Burmer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Business Development. The addition reflects Vance Street's continued growth and investment in how the firm sources opportunities and builds new partnerships.

"Jason has spent more than a decade building relationships and origination platforms in the sectors where we invest. Adding a leader of his caliber reflects the depth of our commitment to the founders, management teams, and advisors we work with across our markets," said Brian Martin, Managing Partner at Vance Street.

"Our model is built on deep sector knowledge and genuine partnership with founders and family owners. Jason understands that approach instinctively, and he brings the experience and relationships to extend it," said Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street.

As Managing Director, Mr. Burmer will lead Vance Street's business development function, scaling and strengthening the firm's origination efforts and systems in support of the firm's thesis-driven, sector-focused investment strategy. He joins Vance Street from Edgewater Capital Partners, a specialty industrials and life sciences focused fund, where he led the business development function over seven years of successive funds and sustained growth. He previously served as an Associate Director at H.I.G. Capital, where he was responsible for originating investment opportunities in the Industrials and Services sectors.

"Vance Street is a preeminent institution in our industry with a longstanding reputation as a partner of choice for businesses across the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense end markets. I look forward to putting my experience across these markets to work for the firm, deepening its reach and engagement, and accelerating its continued growth," said Jason Burmer.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace, and defense sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information on Vance Street Capital, please visit www.vancestreetcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Burmer, 310-231-7100

SOURCE Vance Street Capital