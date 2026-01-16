Vance Street Capital Agrees to Sell Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation to TransDigm for $2.2 Billion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital LLC ("Vance Street") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Stock Purchase Agreement to sell two of its portfolio companies, Jet Parts Engineering ("Jet Parts") and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings ("Victor Sierra"), to TransDigm Group Incorporated ("TransDigm") (NYSE: TDG), a leading global producer of highly engineered aerospace components, for $2.2 billion.

Jet Parts, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a leading independent designer and manufacturer of aerospace aftermarket solutions, including proprietary OEM-alternative parts and repairs. JPE serves commercial, regional and cargo airline customers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers. JPE's products are highly engineered, proprietary PMA components utilized across major commercial aerospace platforms.

Victor Sierra, headquartered in Baldwin City, Kansas, is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of proprietary PMA and other aftermarket parts serving the commercial aerospace end market – primarily the general and business aviation sectors. VSA is a leading collection of brands including McFarlane Aviation, Tempest Aero Group and their respective affiliated brands, as well as Aviation Products Systems. VSA offers a complete line of highly engineered PMA, custom design and OEM products, as well as service and repair stations.

Vance Street's investments in Jet Parts and Victor Sierra align closely on business model and strategy. Vance Street partnered with the original founder of each business in 2018 and 2021, respectively, to build the foundation – people, processes and systems – needed to enable transformational growth. A significant focus was placed on broadening each company's complementary portfolio of IP, specialized parts and repair services by investing in engineering resources and human talent, facilities and technical capabilities.

"It has been a privilege to partner with Jet Parts and Victor Sierra. Both organizations exist because of founders who built exceptional businesses, and that founder mindset has driven everything we've been successful in accomplishing together over the last 8 years," said Nic Janneck, Partner at Vance Street. "We want to thank every member of the Jet Parts and Victor Sierra teams for their hard work and, more importantly, for putting their trust in us."

"Jet Parts and Victor Sierra were built on a foundational commitment to solving engineering problems for their customers," said Will Robinson and Nick Lindholm, Vice Presidents at Vance Street. "Maintaining that focus has driven their exceptional growth, success and reputation in the aftermarket."

"We look forward to joining TransDigm and believe this transaction further positions our companies well for long-term success. TransDigm's deep aerospace expertise, operating philosophy and focus on highly specialized, engineered products make it an ideal home for our businesses," added Scott Still, CEO of Victor Sierra.

Anu Goel, CEO and founder of Jet Parts, said, "Vance Street was fully aligned with our team on strategy and enabled us to significantly expand our footprint, breadth of products, brands and engineering capacity to keep our customers flying. Their strategic vision, support and resources have been integral to our development, all while maintaining the entrepreneurial culture that our employees have built over several decades."

"We would like to thank Anu, Scott, and their teams for their hard work, dedication, and partnership," said Brian Martin and Mike Janish, Managing Partners at Vance Street. "Jet Parts' core philosophy, 'Our people are the best part,' is a fitting reflection of the talent and culture across both organizations."

Harris Williams is acting as financial advisor and Paul Hastings is acting as primary legal advisor to Jet Parts, Victor Sierra and Vance Street. Baker Hostetler is acting as legal advisor to TransDigm.

