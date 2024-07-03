Pro Volleyball Federation Looks Towards Second Season

Indy Ignite Are First New Team To Begin Player Signings

DALLAS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Volleyball Federation – the premier professional volleyball league in the United States – has flipped the calendar and is fully looking forward to its second season. With the page turned to a new fiscal year on July 1, teams have been permitted to sign players to fill the rosters for the 2025 campaign.

OMAHA, NE - MAY 18: The Omaha Supernovas and the Grand Rapids Rise meet in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship match held at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 18, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Bonnie Ryan for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation)

One team included in that group is the Indy Ignite, which will play at the brand-new Fishers Events Center – slated to open this November. The Ignite have formally announced 10 players are already part of their team with the commencement of the signing period on June 30.

The total is the second-most announced of any of the eight teams in the league that have announced signed players for next season. Pro Volleyball Federation now boasts rosters for its eight squads that will take the court in 2025 – Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Indy Ignite, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and Vegas Thrill.

Player re-signings have included some of the top players from both the United States and international leagues. Among the returnees are Leah Edmond (League MVP), Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year), Reagan Cooper (Rising Star Award) and Alisha Childress (Most Inspirational Player). The Ignite secured the services of Sydney Hilley as part of its crop after she was named the MVP of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. Overall, 72 players were signed in just the first two days.

The Pro Volleyball Federation, launched in 2024, created strong fan interest and engagement by attracting world-class players and coaches. The League was recognized for their immediate commitment to the highest level and quality of play as well as investment in and treatment of their players.

"The Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season was a fan favorite and brought impressive community engagement and economic impact wherever we played," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. The League posted overall attendance of just under 400,000 fans with four million views of matches on YouTube. "We have a unique commitment to our players – seeing and treating them as professional athletes," said Spicher.

The League plans to continue to be a leader in player compensation, offering increased salaries for 2025 set up to $175,000, along with additional benefits of approximately $10,000 per player, making the league one of the strongest in financial benefits for women's professional sports.

ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Pro Volleyball Federation is the present and future of professional volleyball in North America. The League began play in January 2024 with world class players and coaches, including some of America's greatest volleyball players joined by elite standouts from around the world. The league's focus is on ensuring that the level and quality of play, treatment of players and the entire fan experience is world class and the best offered anywhere. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

SOURCE Pro Volleyball Federation