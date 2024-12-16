Pro Volleyball Federation Makes History With Inaugural All-Star Match To Air Nationally On CBS

FISHERS, Ind., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced its inaugural All-Star Match, set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Fishers Event Center. The event will showcase the league's top talent and give fans a unique opportunity to witness the best in professional volleyball.

In a historic first for professional volleyball, CBS Television Network will air the match on its national broadcast outlet. This landmark moment underscores PVF's commitment to elevating the sport and bringing professional women's volleyball to a broader audience.

"The All-Star Match will be a defining moment for our league and the sport of volleyball, showcasing the extraordinary talent of the PVF athletes and representing an incredible step forward in increasing visibility for the sport," boasted Jen Spicher, CEO of PVF. "Partnering with CBS to bring the All-Star Match to a national audience underscores our commitment to growing visibility for our athletes and providing unparalleled access to volleyball fans everywhere. We are also beyond excited to partner with CBS Sports on this incredible opportunity and thank them for their unwavering support in helping us continue to raise the profile for professional volleyball."

The match will take place at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of the league's newest franchise, the Indy Ignite. Opened in November 2024, the brand-new venue is already becoming a go-to destination for sports and entertainment, hosting concerts and events and serving as the sports hub for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) and Fishers Freight (IFL).

"The excitement continues to build in Indianapolis for professional women's volleyball," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "Hosting the first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star weekend, just as we're celebrating Indy Ignite's inaugural season, is nothing short of epic. We're grateful for the support of the Indiana Sports Corporation, Hamilton County Sports Authority, and the City of Fishers in securing this bid. We're looking forward to putting together our All-Star Host Committee and getting to work on creating an amazing experience for volleyball fans from across the country."

The All-Star Match will include players from all league teams. The selection process, coaches, and format will be announced soon. Ticket information will also be available in the coming weeks.

Pro Volleyball Federation is the leading professional volleyball league in the United States. PVF sets the standard for the sport, offering the largest number of franchises, unmatched attendance, extensive broadcast coverage and substantial championship prize money. It combines top-tier talent, including NCAA stars and international athletes, with cutting-edge production and technology to provide fans with an unmatched viewing experience. As a vital link between collegiate volleyball and the professional stage, PVF is dedicated to shaping the future of the sport and increasing visibility for its athletes. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

Opened in November 2024, Fishers Event Center is Indiana's new home for premier entertainment in the Midwest. The state-of-the-art venue with a seating capacity of 7,500 hosts a variety of shows and concerts spanning genres from comedy, family, country music and more. Pairing high quality entertainment with an intimate setting to provide an unmatched fan experience, the ultra-modern Fishers Event Center simultaneously serves as a community venue where local athletes compete and families can watch their children walk across the graduation stage, and is home to three professional sports teams: the Indy Fuel Hockey Club of the ECHL, Indy Ignite of the Pro Volleyball Federation and Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League. Follow Fishers Event Center on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. More information at FishersEventCenter.com.

