Proaction Announces $4.2M in Funding to Build the Modern Alternative to Legacy Fleet Management Services

AI-native fleet management company will use the funding to help fleets replace costly, fragmented fleet management spend with a modern, higher-visibility platform and services.

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proaction, an AI-native fleet management technology and services company, today announced $4.2 million in funding to build a modern alternative to the expensive, outdated methods commercial fleets are traditionally managed.

New investors include GTMfund, Breakers, Aviso Ventures, and Iowa InnoVenture, with continued participation from Holman Growth Ventures and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

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For decades, fleets have relied on legacy fleet management companies and fragmented software tools to manage critical operational work across assets, maintenance, payments, programs, claims, and other required fleet workflows. These services are often expensive, opaque, and difficult to adapt to the needs of modern fleet operators.

Proaction is building a new model: an AI-native fleet management service provider that helps fleets replace existing spend with lower-cost, higher-visibility solutions. Rather than forcing operators to choose between disconnected software and expensive managed services, Proaction leverages AI agents instead of call centers. This enables fleets to manage work themselves on top of Proaction's services platform.

As of today, Proaction currently services publicly traded and Fortune 500 companies who rely on fleets of vehicles and equipment to support their businesses.

"Fleets have been stuck with the same legacy vendors and outdated processes for decades," said Drake Bauer, CEO of Proaction. "We believe today's technology creates an opportunity to rebuild fleet management from the ground up: lower costs, clear visibility, faster workflows, and a much simpler experience for the teams doing the work every day."

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate product development, expand its AI-enabled operations, and grow its team across engineering, operations, sales, and customer success.

"Fleet operators are already spending money on these problems," added Bauer. "Our job is to become the optimal place for that spend to go, starting one workflow at a time and expanding as clients see the impact."

Proaction is hiring. Candidates interested in helping reinvent how fleets are managed can learn more at www.proaction.com/careers

About Proaction

Proaction is an AI-native fleet management company helping commercial fleets replace expensive, fragmented fleet management spend with a lower-cost, higher-visibility platform. Proaction helps fleets manage critical operational workflows across areas like maintenance, rentals, registrations, claims, and more, giving operators a modern alternative to legacy fleet management companies.

SOURCE Proaction, Inc.