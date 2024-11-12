Proactiv® Launches Innovative New Skincare Products for Acne-Prone Skin

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactiv®, the trusted leader in acne skincare solutions and America's #1 Clear Skin Routine brand, is excited to announce the launch of four groundbreaking skincare products designed to elevate your acne-fighting routine while catering to diverse skin types and concerns. Proactiv continues to innovate, with its latest additions aimed at addressing not only acne but also skin texture, hyperpigmentation, and body blemishes.

Proactiv Smoothing BHA Cleanser, Proactiv Minis Kit, Proactiv Blemish Control Body Cream, and Proactiv Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask

Proactiv® Smoothing BHA Cleanser: A Multitasking Cleanser for Clearer Skin

Gently wash away acne-causing impurities with this gel-like, creamy cleanser. Formulated with salicylic acid to clear acne and stop future breakouts, soothing aloe to keep your skin hydrated, plus biodegradable exfoliating beads to help reveal smoother, softer skin. This dermatologist-developed product not only treats acne but also minimizes the appearance of pores, offering a comprehensive skincare solution. Available now on Proactiv.com, Ulta, CVS, Target, and Amazon. The Smoothing BHA Cleanser can be purchased separately or as part of the Proactiv+ 3-Step Routine.

Proactiv® Solution Minis: The Perfect Trial Size

This mini kit is the perfect introduction to Proactiv's signature 3-Step routine, giving new users the chance to experience its benefits before committing to the full-sized version. It's also ideal for those who need a portable acne solution to stay consistent with their skincare while traveling or at the gym. Designed for oily and combination skin, this trio includes the Renewing Cleanser, Revitalizing Toner, and Repairing Treatment in convenient, TSA-approved sizes, now available online and in-store at Target. They will soon be available at Walmart.com.

Proactiv® Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask: Radiance and Even Skin Tone

The ultimate solution for anyone seeking a brighter, more even complexion. Formulated to target post-acne marks, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation, this dermatologist-developed mask uses a blend of tranexamic acid, glycolic acid, and gluconolactone to exfoliate and smooth the skin. Alongside its exfoliating action, the mask contains antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E, which also work to brighten, nourish and help protect the skin. The Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask is now available at Proactiv.com and early next year at Ulta.

Proactiv® Blemish Control Body Cream: Clear Skin from Head to Toe

It is designed to tackle blemishes on areas beyond the face, including the back, chest, arms, and thighs. This luxurious body cream harnesses the power of salicylic acid to treat and prevent body breakouts while providing essential hydration through ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It is developed with acne-prone skin in mind, the Blemish Control Body Cream is dermatologist-developed, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types. This product is available at Proactiv.com.

Proactiv's new product lineup continues their legacy of delivering effective, dermatologist-developed solutions for people struggling with acne," said Dr. Rachel Nazarian, Board Certified Dermatologist and Proactiv Partner. "Those struggling with acne-prone skin often have additional concerns that go beyond the actual breakout— the Smoothing BHA Cleanser and Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask—are thoughtfully designed to not only treat acne but also address concerns like texture, dark marks, and hydration. They are fantastic additions to an already incredible line of acne-fighting products, and offer comprehensive care for overall healthier, clearer-looking skin."

"We are thrilled to introduce these new products—from Proactiv® Blemish Control Body Cream to Proactiv® Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask to Proactiv® Solution Minis — which meet the needs of a variety of skincare concerns," said Samantha Boulukos, Head of Business at Proactiv®. "Each product is designed to help people achieve clearer skin while improving overall texture and tone. Our focus is on providing effective treatments that empower people to feel more confident in their skin."

About Proactiv®

Proactiv has been at the forefront of acne treatment since 1995. The brand continues to offer breakthrough solutions that meet the dynamic skincare needs of people worldwide.

With more than 20 million customers worldwide, there's a reason Proactiv® is America's #1 Clear Skin Routine. Proactiv's trusted 3-step skincare regimens work to break the acne cycle and set users on a path to clear, confident skin.

