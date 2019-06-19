Proactiv® Supports Acne Positivity Movement With New Initiatives

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactiv®, America's #1 acne brand is taking on the acne positivity movement, with new initiatives aimed to help validate the emotional journey of acne sufferers and inspire compassion for others. Acne is a medical condition that frequently gets downplayed, leaving those with the disease often-times feeling hopeless and alone. Through a series of new initiatives that started earlier this year, Proactiv is empowering acne sufferers to speak more freely about the impact of having acne in order to shift the conversation about acne shaming.

"At Proactiv we recognize that everyone's acne experience is different," says Megan MacDonald Brand Representative at The Proactiv Company. "As a brand that has owned the acne space for over 20 years, it is our responsibility to not only help educate people on the emotional effects of acne but also to help others to understand that acne is a skin disease that should no longer be trivialized. Paint Positivity will help give us that platform and this NYC event will be one of the many initiatives we have for the rest of the year."

The detrimental effects of social media when used as a vehicle for bullying is evident. In collaboration with Teen Vogue during Acne Awareness Month, Proactiv will confront acne-shaming by enlisting acne sufferers and advocates to help drive change and inspire others to also take control of their acne journey.

"Teen Vogue is committed to building a community of young people who are passionate about leading cultural conversations and making change," says Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of Teen Vogue. "Acne is something that has impacted our readers and editors alike, so we're excited to team with Proactiv for the launch of this initiative that will inspire a more positive dialogue around acne."

"#PaintPositivity #BecauseWordsMatter" will kick off today with a series of exclusive content across Teen Vogue's social platforms. Coverage will showcase the effects of hateful words on the self-esteem of young acne sufferers, and emphasize how advocating for them can help restore their confidence.

The movement will be brought to life through the work of interdisciplinary artist and Brooklyn native, Alice Mizrachi, who has designed a "#PaintPositivity #BecauseWordsMatter"-themed mural located at N 12th & Berry Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn that will be finished with the help of the public on Thursday, June 20th and fully unveiled June 21st. To celebrate, consumers can attend an event at the mural site, where they will be invited to participate by physically removing hateful comments by painting over them. Additionally, acne sufferers and advocates will be able to pledge their support by recording and sharing their stories at the pledge booth and enjoy Van Leeuwen ice cream!

To educate the community and ignite an acne positivity dialogue, an invite-only panel will be held prior to the mural event––bringing together acne, social, and psychological experts as they share their perspective on the topic. Moderated by Peoples Wagner, the panel will include Megan MacDonald, Brand Representative at Proactiv, Matthew Traube, a psychotherapist specializing in the effects of having acne and Proactiv Advisor, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a New York based dermatologist and Proactiv Advisor, and Kelly Bales, digital editorial director of Allure.

Proactiv Brand Ambassador Kendall Jenner, will also provide support to the cause as she continues to share her acne journey. As a figure in the public eye, Jenner knows first-hand how suffering from acne can be discouraging and how speaking out can help encourage more honest conversations.

